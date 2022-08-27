“He is going to have off days, just like his unbelievable days” – Paul Merson insists criticism aimed at Liverpool star is ‘over the top’ 

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been criticized in recent weeks about his sub-par performances. However, Arsenal legend and pundit Paul Merson thinks it's overblown. Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson noted that Alexander-Arnold was still an important player for the Reds, explaining:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been getting loads of stick. He's all over the place defensively right now but you have to take the rough with the smooth. He's a special player. People are quick to flag his poor performances but when you're getting assists like he does, he is such an asset. He is going to have off days, just like his unbelievable days.

"Last week against Crystal Palace, he put a ball through to Mohamed Salah that only Dennis Bergkamp could do. The criticism is over the top."

The remarkable right-back has been a vital source of creativity for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent years, and his ability to whip in accurate crosses can be magical. However, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to provide defensive stability on his flank recently, and the Reds have been unable to keep the goals out.

Liverpool have had a troubling start to the season

With three games in the season already played, Liverpool sit near the relegation zone in 16th place and are yet to mark a single win this season.

A 2-2 draw to newly-promoted side Fulham gave the Reds a troubling start to the season, followed by an unimpressive 1-1 draw to Crystal Palace. In both games, they conceded first and only managed to fight for one point.

In their third match against Manchester United, Liverpool conceded first once more, eventually losing the match 2-1. For a club that has spent the last two seasons in the title race, they will need to get back to the drawing board and find an urgent solution to their mishaps.

breaks down what Liverpool need this season after a tough start to their Premier League campaign "There's no doubt Liverpool need more in midfield" @Carra23 breaks down what Liverpool need this season after a tough start to their Premier League campaign "There's no doubt Liverpool need more in midfield"@Carra23 breaks down what Liverpool need this season after a tough start to their Premier League campaign 👇 https://t.co/xMlD3ybzWM

The Reds are set to face Bournemouth this weekend, and the Anfield support will be demanding their first win of the season. If they fail to garner all three points, the Reds could find themselves in the relegation zone before the gameweek is concluded.

Bournemouth have already enjoyed their first league win of the season, having taken on Aston Villa and beaten them 2-0. However, poor consecutive showings against Manchester City and Arsenal saw the side falter to defeat. They will need to perform admirably against Liverpool and pick up another win if they are to stave up a potentially looming relegation battle.

