"He is very hands-on and he takes a lot of the sessions" - 27-year-old says Manchester United have already improved under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has credited the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag for their improvements in training over the past couple of weeks.

The Dutchman was appointed as United's new manager following the departure of interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Shaw does believe there has been a sense of improvement in the team since the arrival of Erik ten Hag. The Englishman thinks it is vital for the team to improve following their disappointment last season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Luke Shaw was quoted as saying the following:

"We can't be satisfied anymore with how the team had been going. It's not where the club should be and we know the levels have had to take a massive step in terms of higher intensity and what we're supposed to be doing and I think from the start of the last two weeks, especially in training, it's definitely a big improvement."

Luke Shaw also spoke about Erik ten Hag's involvement in Manchester United's training sessions during pre-season. He added:

"I think the manager knows what the team needs and he has his own style and how he wants to manage and all the players have really taken it on board and they're really enjoying it.

"He is very hands-on and he takes a lot of the sessions. He's involved a lot and if he sees people aren't hitting the standards that he wants in training he'll make sure they know. I think that's good because he keeps the standards high."

Luke Shaw is expected to step up his performances during the 2022-23 season. Manchester United have already signed another left-back this summer in the form of Tyrell Malacia from Eredivise side Feyenoord.

The added competition could bring in the best out of Shaw as he fights to book a place in the England squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester United have made a bright start to their pre-season campaign

Manchester United have made an excellent start to life under Erik ten Hag by winning their opening two pre-season games. The Red Devils secured a convincing 4-0 victory over rivals Liverpool in a friendly in Bangkok on July 12.

They then went on to secure a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier this week.

Manchester United will want to continue their good form against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils face fellow Premier League outfit on July 19 at the same venue in Australia.

