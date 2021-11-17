“He hinted at it in a press conference” - Emmanuel Petit predicts Zinedine Zidane’s next job after playing down Manchester United links

Zinedine Zidane has snubbed the opportunity to manage Manchester United, according to multiple sources. The tactician's former France teammate Emmanuel Petit has predicted his next destination and it isn't a surprising one.

According to the former Arsenal and Chelsea star, Zinedine Zidane has his eyes set on becoming the next manager of the French national team.

Emmanuel Petit said while discussing Zizou's chances of taking over from Didier Deschamps as Les Bleus' head coach:

"That’s probably in his mind. I’m pretty sure after the 2022 World Cup Deschamps will leave the national team and join a club, he hinted at it in a press conference the other day. Zinedine has been mentioned as the next France manager for years, ever since he left Madrid the first time."

Petit also commented on Manchester United's links with Zinedine Zidane, citing the language barrier as a reason he doubts the two parties could unite. The 51-year-old continued:

"If you are a manager of a football club you need to speak different languages. There are so many examples of wrong decisions in football – not necessarily the wrong decision about someone’s ability, but about the dressing room being a right fit given all the different nationalities."

He added:

"Communication is very important, so if you do not speak the language when you arrive at a club like Manchester United, that could be a big problem. I’ve been told that he has been learning English recently, so I think he knows it’s important for his career but Zinedine being linked with Manchester United – I don’t believe it, to be honest.

Zinedine Zidane nearing a return to the dugout

Zinedine Zidane has been out of action since parting ways with Real Madrid at the end of last season. However, it is looking increasingly likely that the Frenchman will return to the sidelines very soon.

The last couple of months have been filled with rumors linking him with managing multiple clubs across Europe. Apart from the French national team, Manchester United and Juventus are also said to have shown interest in the tactician's services in recent months.

Only time will tell which team Zidane will coach when he finally makes his highly-anticipated return to the dugout.

