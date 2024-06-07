"He wasn't honest" - Gaizka Mendieta's old quote about playing under Gareth Southgate resurfaces after England announce Euro 2024 squad

A quote from Gaizka Mendieta, a former teammate of Gareth Southgate at Middlesbrough, has come to light following his announcement of the England squad for Euro 2024. Southgate's squad announcement seems to have caught many players off guard, and the claims by his ex-teammate turned charge feels particularly relevant again.

The Three Lions boss has been ruthless with his team selection for the continental tournament that could potentially be his last as manager of his country. However, his interactions with the team could be questioned following comments from Mendieta.

The former midfielder had told the Guardian in February 2021:

“I did not see Southgate becoming England manager at all but now that he is, he’s a perfect fit. We had a good relationship at Middlesbrough as teammates, but when he became manager he still wanted to be a friend, a mate. But he wasn’t honest.

"Rather than just say, ‘We don’t want you here, find yourself another club’, he would keep telling me I was needed. We both knew it was not true. Why did he tell me those things? He felt pressure from the board but later told me he would have done it differently.”

The former Boro star is now a DJ, pundit and restaurant owner, and his revelations about the England boss are unlikely to hold weight now. Southgate, meanwhile, will hope to lead the Three Lions to glory in Germany and end his nation's 58-year wait for glory at Euro 2024.

Could Euro 2024 be the last tournament for Gareth Southgate as England manager?

Gareth Southgate heads to Germany knowing that it could be his last tournament as England boss. The former Middlesbrough defender and manager has been in charge of the Three Lions for eight years, and his performance at Euro 2024 could determine if he continues.

The Englishman is set to be out of contract with the FA in December this year, but a strong performance could see his contract extended. Moreover, Gareth Southgate will have a personal interest in doing well for himself and his country in a tournament they are widely considered the favourites to win.

England have some of the best players in the world, and Gareth Sothgate will hope to go one step better than a shootout defeat to Italy at Euro 2020. They have the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Fode, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka in the squad.