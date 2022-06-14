"He is an incredible player and a fantastic person" - Dejan Kulusevski talks up Tottenham move for 30-year-old Manchester United target

Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski has praised former Spurs midfielder and Manchester United target Christian Eriksen.

As per the Mirror, the Red Devils are keen to bring Eriksen to Old Trafford this summer. The 30-year-old Dane, who is set to become a free agent, is said to have emerged as an option for Manchester United following his impressive display for Brentford.

Incoming United boss Erik ten Hag, who coached AFC Ajax last season, may have gotten a closer look at Eriksen's quality last year. The midfielder notably trained with Ajax following his return to football after suffering a cardiac arrest during UEFA EURO 2020 ahead of his move to Brentford.

Eriksen then joined the Bees on a free transfer in the second half of the 2021-22 club season. He scored once and assisted four times in 11 league matches as Thomas Frank's side finished 13th in their first season back in the Premier League.

The creative midfielder has also been linked with a move back to Tottenham. As per Sky Sports, Eriksen is keen to play UEFA Champions League football again.

Kulusevski, who is currently on loan at Tottenham from Juventus until the summer of 2023, was recently asked about Spurs potentially signing Eriksen. He responded (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“He is most welcome. He’s an incredible player and a fantastic person as well. I know him a little from before.”

Manchester United target Christian Eriksen was incredible during his time with Tottenham

Eriksen joined Tottenham in the summer of 2013 following the club's big-money sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid.

In 304 matches across all competitions for Spurs, he scored 69 goals and laid out 89 assists. The Dane didn't win any titles with the club but helped them consistently secure Champions League football. Eriksen was also a key cog in the Spurs machine that finished as runners-up in the 2018-19 Champions League.

The Manchester United target left the club in January 2020 to join Inter Milan, where he notably played under current Spurs boss Antonio Conte. Together with the Italian, Eriksen helped the Nerazzurri win the 2020-21 Serie A title.

The Dane has also made 115 appearances for his national team, scoring 38 goals and laying out 26 assists.

