'He is a different kind of leader'- Former Argentine star reveals how Lionel Messi is as a teammate

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Argentine forward Lautaro Acosta has revealed that Lionel Messi is a different kind of leader, not the one everyone else expects.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi is showing no signs of slowing down as he keeps delivering sensational performances to win matches for the Blaugrana. Messi will turn 32 in a few months but is enjoying another majestic campaign so far. The Blaugrana captain is leading the Catalan giants on course for another historic treble.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe with 33 league goals and remains the top scorer of Champions League this season with 10 goals. Messi has racked up 45 goals in all competitions and is also one of the leading assist providers in Europe.

Despite all his success at a club level, Messi is yet to win any trophy with Argentina. Argentina were knocked out by France in the World Cup which saw Messi taking a sabbatical from the National team. The five time Ballon d'Or returned for the team during the last international break but his return was marred with a defeat.

On the other hand, Acosta was on the Argentina squad which won the Olympic Gold Medal back in 2008 and Sampaoli also called him for the national team during 2017.

The heart of the matter

The former Argentine forward hailed Messi's leadership skills, stating that the Barcelona man is a different kind of leader.

"Maybe Messi is not the leader that anyone expects, as he not much of mediator or someone who talks to the group," Acosta told TyC Sports.

"He is a different kind of leader, as he talks on the pitch and he may need someone else to support him on that."

"He is an introverted and very quiet person, although he has a relationship with part of the group, as happens everywhere."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Levante next in the LaLiga before they face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League.