×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'He is a different kind of leader'- Former Argentine star reveals how Lionel Messi is as a teammate 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
89   //    24 Apr 2019, 01:51 IST
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Argentine forward Lautaro Acosta has revealed that Lionel Messi is a different kind of leader, not the one everyone else expects.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi is showing no signs of slowing down as he keeps delivering sensational performances to win matches for the Blaugrana. Messi will turn 32 in a few months but is enjoying another majestic campaign so far. The Blaugrana captain is leading the Catalan giants on course for another historic treble. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe with 33 league goals and remains the top scorer of Champions League this season with 10 goals. Messi has racked up 45 goals in all competitions and is also one of the leading assist providers in Europe.

Despite all his success at a club level, Messi is yet to win any trophy with Argentina. Argentina were knocked out by France in the World Cup which saw Messi taking a sabbatical from the National team. The five time Ballon d'Or returned for the team during the last international break but his return was marred with a defeat.

On the other hand, Acosta was on the Argentina squad which won the Olympic Gold Medal back in 2008 and Sampaoli also called him for the national team during 2017.

The heart of the matter

The former Argentine forward hailed Messi's leadership skills, stating that the Barcelona man is a different kind of leader.

"Maybe Messi is not the leader that anyone expects, as he not much of mediator or someone who talks to the group," Acosta told TyC Sports.
"He is a different kind of leader, as he talks on the pitch and he may need someone else to support him on that."
"He is an introverted and very quiet person, although he has a relationship with part of the group, as happens everywhere."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Levante next in the LaLiga before they face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Argentina Football Lionel Messi Lautaro Acosta
Advertisement
Messi is the best in the world despite international shortcomings, says former Barcelona striker
RELATED STORY
Five times Lionel Messi proved that he is human
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'I've not seen anyone better than Messi', says former Barcelona captain
RELATED STORY
5 unjustified reasons why Lionel Messi is disliked by some people
RELATED STORY
Why Pele's criticism of Lionel Messi is unjust
RELATED STORY
Estimating how many goals Lionel Messi could end up with when he retires
RELATED STORY
An ode to Lionel Messi - the seismic aura of a small man
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Ernesto Valverde reveals Argentine superstar's best attribute 
RELATED STORY
15 greatest quotes on Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT HUE EIB
2 - 0
 Huesca vs Eibar
FT REA GIR
1 - 0
 Real Valladolid vs Girona
61' DEP BAR
0 - 2
 Deportivo Alavés vs Barcelona
Today ATL VAL 11:00 PM Atlético Madrid vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEG ATH 12:00 AM Leganés vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow ESP CEL 12:00 AM Espanyol vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow LEV REA 01:00 AM Levante vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SEV RAY 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Apr REA VIL 12:00 AM Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
26 Apr GET REA 01:00 AM Getafe vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us