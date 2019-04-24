×
'He is one of the greatest footballers in history'- Former Real Madrid assistant coach compares Lionel Messi with LeBron James

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
229   //    24 Apr 2019, 08:41 IST
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
What's the story?

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Angel Cappa defended the Barcelona captain by comparing him with LeBron James from the NBA.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being on the wrong side of 30s, Lionel Messi is showing no signs of slowing down and the Argentine genius keeps proving he is one of football's finest almost every week. The Blaugrana captain is leading his club to another historic treble this season.

Barcelona have the LaLiga in the bag and are firm favourites to lift the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently leading the race for the European Golden Shoe with 33 league goals and remains the top scorer of Champions League this season with 10 goals.

Despite all his success at a club level, Messi is yet to win any trophy with Argentina. Meanwhile LeBron James has won three of the nine NBA finals he has participated in and remains one of the greatest players ever.

The heart of the matter

The former Real Madrid assistant coach backed the Argentine genius and compared his career with the legendary basketball player.

In an interview with La Nacion, Cappa said:

"Messi belongs to the Barcelona school and he is always simpler and more natural. LeBron James played nine NBA finals and won three, but no more and this year he didn't make the playoffs."
"If you do not have a team or a style of football it's very hard. Messi can contribute all his magic because he is one of the greatest footballers in history, but what he can't do is solve what a team can't solve."
"He can't escape criticism, as there are journalists who are part of the system and think that by saying such things they gain an audience."
"Messi does not surrender, he does not quit and he does not give up and that is wonderful, as he intends to try again and again until he can."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Levante next in the LaLiga.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Argentina Football Lionel Messi LeBron James La Liga News La Liga Teams
