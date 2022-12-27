Former Manchester United ace Patrice Evra has told Antonio Conte what he needs to fix after Tottenham had to come from behind to draw against Brentford. The Bees enjoyed a 2-0 lead in the first half, and the Spurs had to fight tooth and nail for a comeback and settle for a 2-2 draw.

Over the past five Premier League matches, Tottenham have consistently found themselves behind. Notably. this has occurred a total of nine times in all competitions, and Evra has claimed that Conte would be rather furious about the same issue repeating itself.

Speaking to Amazon Prime (via Daily Mail), the former United star explained:

"Conte will tell them to stop reacting, they have to act in the first place. They can’t keep reacting, Antonio will be fuming about that. You can see what they can do when they play, but they are coming too many times from behind.

"A coach like Antonio Conte needs more time, you can’t build a winning team in one day. He just needs to fix that consistency."

Conte will be hoping he can secure a top-four finish with Spurs and retain their spot in the Champions League by the end of the season.

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Match report

Harry Kane assisted Tottenham in overcoming a two-goal deficit to earn a draw against Brentford and nearly secured a win for his team when a late header that hit the bar.

In the first half, Tottenham appeared to be suffering from a World Cup hangover. Kane was also largely ineffective after missing a crucial penalty kick that led to England's defeat in the World Cup quarter-finals against France.

Brentford took a deserved lead when Mathias Jensen's deflected shot was pushed by Fraser Forster into the path of Vitaly Janelt, who lapped up the chance. The Bees extended their lead when Christian Norgaard flicked Bryan Mbeumo's corner towards Ivan Toney, who scored from close range.

Spurs seemed to be out of the game until the 20th minute of the second half, when Clement Lenglet's deep cross was headed in by Kane with great skill. Six minutes later, the scores were level when Dejan Kulusevski cut the ball into Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who scored with a powerful shot to make it 2-2.

In the final minutes, Kane expertly beat Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to a cross, but his flicked header hit the crossbar and did not go in. Tottenham continued to push for a win, but both teams ultimately had to settle for a draw in what was an exciting match.

