'He knows how to handle Real Madrid in an intelligent way' - Cristiano Ronaldo heaps praise on Zidane

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
516   //    03 Apr 2019, 08:42 IST

Ronaldo has heaped praise on his former boss, Zinedine Zidane.
Ronaldo has heaped praise on his former boss, Zinedine Zidane.

What's the story?

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has heaped praise on his former boss at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, for his man management skills and the relationship he maintains with the Los Blancos' squad.

The 34-year-old lauded the French tactician in a documentary 'Zidane, Realement Madrid' that is due to broadcasted on Wednesday by RMC Sport 1.

In case you didn't know..

During the helm of the Frenchman at the Bernabeu, Cristiano Ronaldo won nine collective titles, including a LaLiga and three-consecutive Champions League titles before joining Serie A giants, Juventus, last summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner alongside the Frenchman was the most iconic figure in Los Blancos' recent European domination. However, with the departure of the Portuguese to Turin based club, Juventus; Zinedine Zidane shockingly announced his resignation as the Real Madrid boss, days after their third-successive Champions League triumph in Kiev.

Since then, the Los Blancos' season has been nothing but misery. Following a dreadful campaign across all competitions, the Galacticos have re-appointed the 46-year-old tactician as the new coach with the view of rebuilding a broken squad - something he has already done before during his first stint at the Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in the documentary about his former boss, Ronaldo said:

"I think Zidane knows how to handle the team in an intelligent way,"
"it's not an easy situation because all the players like to play a lot, but he knows how to work intelligently and he manages to involve all the team."

Real Madrid skipper, Sergio Ramos, is the other player who praised his current boss, saying:

"Zidane's career speaks for itself, both what he did as a player and what he does as a coach," he noted.
"He found a way to transfer the talent he had as a player to his role as coach and manage a dressing room.
"He does a fantastic and unique job, and the results are not a coincidence."

What's next?

Zinedine Zidane and co. will take on Valencia, away from home before hosting Eibar at the Bernabeu, next in LaLiga. The Frenchman has already fielded 19 different players since returning to the Spanish capital.

