"He is no less than Vlahovic" - Club chairman says 23-year-old star linked with Arsenal is 'the future' and a 'top striker'

Guido Angelozzi, the chairman of Serie B club Frosinone, compared Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca to Juventus poacher Dusan Vlahovic amidst rumours linking him with Arsenal.

Ever since the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal have been monitoring a host of attackers as a potential new addition. Earlier in January, the Mikel Arteta-coached side were heavily linked with Vlahovic, then of Fiorentina, but the Serbian ended up going to Turin instead.

According to a report by Daily Express, the Gunners already have had an opening offer of £34 million rejected by Sassuolo for the 23-year-old Scamacca. The Rome-born striker shot to prominence last season after scoring 16 goals in Serie A last season.

Angelozzi, who brought Scamacca to Sassuolo when he was the club's technical director, has labelled him as "a top striker". Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, the 67-year-old said:

"I took him to Sassuolo when he was just a kid. For me he is a top striker, he is no less than Vlahovic. He scored 16 goals in a short time; there are no such strikers in Europe."

He continued:

"He already did it once [left Italy], going to Holland when he was very young, then we were good at Sassuolo in bringing him back to Italy. Who will be better will take him away again."

He further added:

"Surely it will cost a lot. He will be the future centre forward of the national team."

Arsenal and their busy summer window so far

So far, Arsenal have confirmed just one signing in this transfer window. Earlier this week, the Gunners confirmed the arrival of Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on a long-term contract.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, as per a report by The Sun. Reportedly, the club are ready to offer the striker nearly £200,000-a-week to try and lure him away from the champions.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Arsenal are also among the clubs to have expressed an interest in Everton forward Richarlison, who helped the Toffees avoid relegation to the Championship by scoring 10 goals last season.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are among the clubs who are considering a summer move for in-demand Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per a report by The Telegraph.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has also been linked with a move to the north London club, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

