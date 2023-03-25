“He likes the night, he likes women” – Fabio Capello opens up on how he insisted with Real Madrid president to sell Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello claimed that he urged the club's president at the time, Ramon Calderon, to sell Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

The number 9 made 177 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 103 goals and providing 35 assists. He left the Spanish capital in 2007 to join Serie A giants AC Milan.

Speaking about 'El Fenomeno's exit, Capello claimed that the player was overweight by 10 kgs during the end of his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian said (via MARCA):

"It was the luck of Madrid when they threw him out. It's a joke... it's not a joke, it's true. I spoke to the president, I told him "we have to throw this one out". He weighed 94 kilos. I speak to him and I tell him "When You won the World Cup with Brazil in Japan and Korea, how much did you weigh?", and he says: "84". How is this? With 94 you can't play. You have to go down, and he didn't go down. He really liked living at night , women... But many players left with him."

Speaking about his conversation with Calderon, Capello said:

"You have to sell Ronaldo," I tell the president. He was made with an Arab team or something like that, he calls me Berlusconi and says "Fabio, Ronaldo?" I tell him: "President, let him, he likes the night, he likes women. He weighs 94 kilos...". He tells me "thank you very much, Fabio". The next day in La Gazetta dello Sport: "Ronaldo al Milan""

The Brazilian scored nine goals and provided five assists in 20 games for Milan. He hung up his boots in 2011, with Brazilian side Corinthians being his last club.

Ronaldo praised former Real Madrid teammate David Beckham last year

David Beckham was also a part of the mighty Real Madrid team that were known as the Galacticos. The Englishman is one of the best passers the game has seen.

Speaking about Beckham's passing, the the Brazilian striker told the ex-Manchester United superstar in a video call last year (via The Sun):

“For me, you were one of the best of all time in the centre, the way you touch the ball, could put the ball wherever you want, and without looking at me the ball would come. I should thank you for many balls you gave to me. You were amazing."

Ronaldo and Beckham shared the pitch for 104 matches during their time together at Real Madrid.

