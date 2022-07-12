“He is living in a state of fluctuation” – Simon Mignolet offers his opinion about 21-year-old forward linked with Arsenal

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has spoken about the future of teammate Charles De Ketelaere amid links to Arsenal and Everton. Despite links to the Premier League, De Ketelaere is currently heavily linked with a move to Serie A champions AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mignolet offered a cryptic response when asked about his teammate's future this summer. The Belgian goalkeeper stated that the 21-year-old forward is surrounded by uncertainty which is normal ahead of a big transfer.

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb (via HITC), the former Liverpool shot-stopper was quoted as saying the following:

"The boy does not yet know what awaits him in the future. He is living in a state of fluctuation, which is normal. When I had to go through a transfer, it was the same thing. He is an intelligent man who knows what he wants."

Mignolet added:

"We will see how the situation will evolve, but this is only positive for him and for all parties involved. Let’s hope he is up to it, wherever he goes."

De Ketelaere had an excellent 2021-22 season with Club Brugge. The Belgian forward scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 49 games across all competitions. These impressive numbers made him an attractive prospect in the transfer window, with Arsenal, Leeds United and Everton interested in signing him.

It is worth mentioning that De Ketelaere is an extremely versatile forward. The Belgian is capable of playing as the focal point in attack and as an attacking midfielder behind a striker.

De Ketelaere is also becoming a regular player in the Belgium squad. The forward was part of his country's UEFA Nations League squad last month and made two appearances off the bench.

If he can keep up his good form next season, De Ketelaere will surely find a spot in Roberto Martinez's squad for this year's FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal were in the market for a new forward this summer

Arsenal were in the market for a new forward this summer following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman joined Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer at the end of his contract with the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, have already signed a replacement in the form of Gabriel Jesus, who joined from Manchester City for a fee of around £45 million.

It is worth mentioning that Jesus had an excellent start to his Arsenal career, scoring twice on debut against FC Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly. His goals helped the Gunners pick up a 5-3 win.

