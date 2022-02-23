"He’ll have to bide his time" - Noel Whelan says Arsenal star will have to wait for his chance to get back into starting lineup

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli will have to remain patient and wait for his opportunity. The 20-year-old forward will have to battle against the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe for a place in the starting XI.

Whelan stated that Mikel Arteta will not want to break up a winning team to accommodate another player. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the 47-year-old said:

“I don’t think you can ever change a winning side going into a game like this. He’ll have to bide his time and wait for his chance. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the way of the world in football. If they’d have drawn against Brentford then Arteta would have had more food for thought, but with Smith Rowe and Saka scoring – I think they’ll keep their places.

He added:

“It’s a crucial game now as well because Wolves are right up there and have some games in hand, they could easily leapfrog Arsenal. You can’t change a winning side, but what a plus it will be to have Martinelli on the bench against a side who are going to push you all the way in the fight for that fourth spot.”

Gabriel Martinelli will be available for selection against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday. The Brazilian forward has served his one-match suspension after picking up a red card against the same opposition earlier this month.

However, his place in the starting XI is not guaranteed anymore. Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-1 win over Brentford at the weekend with Saka and Smith Rowe getting on the scoresheet. It is highly unlikely that Mikel Arteta will drop any of them for their game against Wolves.

Arsenal could close the gap between themselves and Manchester United

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 42 points from 23 matches. The Gunners are currently four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but have three games in hand.

A win against Wolves would see them trail the Red Devils by just one point with two games in hand. Three points on Thursday night will put the Gunners in a strong position to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

However, it is also worth mentioning that Wolves are currently just two points behind Arsenal in the league standings. Bruno Lage's side, however, have played one game more than the Gunners.

