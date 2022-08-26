"He'll get it right, there's no doubt about that" - Robbie Fowler backs Liverpool man to help Reds overturn 'weird start' to the season

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has backed manager Jurgen Klopp to turn the Reds' poor start to the season around. He believes the team is still great and will soon be back to their best under the German tactician.

The Merseysiders' start to the 2022-23 campaign has been far from impressive. They have failed to record a win in each of their first three Premier League games.

A 2-2 draw with Fulham on Matchday 1 denied Liverpool a perfect start to the season. Another 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Matchday 2 ensured their misery continued.

To make matters worse, the Reds suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United in their last game on Monday (August 22).

As it stands, they are 16th in the table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal and five points behind second-placed Manchester City. This has piled more pressure on Klopp, but Fowler believes the tactician will definitely reverse the situation.

The Englishman said on BBC Radio Merseyside:

“It’s been a weird start, we’re not playing as well as we’d like, they haven’t hit the ground running. I have every confidence in the manager, I love him. I’d love to play for him. He’ll get it right, there’s no doubt about that."

Fowler claimed that the club will certainly be fighting at the top of the table when they finally find their mojo while reiterating his confidence in the team. He said:

“Once they start performing we’ll be there or thereabouts. Last year was one of the greatest Liverpool teams and now people are getting upset and coming out with strange comments. It’s still a wonderful Liverpool team."

It's been another eventful transfer window for the Merseysiders this summer. They've so far completed the signings of striker Darwin Nunez, forward Fabio Carvalho and right-back Calvin Ramsey.

Fowler, however, hopes to see more signings at Anfield before the window shuts but insists he won't be too disappointed if that doesn't happen.

“I’m a Liverpool fan and you always want them to bring players in but I wouldn’t be overly disappointed if they don’t."

What's next for Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp needs to get his team back on track before it is too late

The Reds will continue their chase for their first three points in the league this season when they lock horns with Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27. Jurgen Klopp's men will be keen to put the visitors to the sword in front of their fans and put every doubt to bed.

However, they'll need to raise their level of performance as their performances in recent games have left a lot to be desired.

