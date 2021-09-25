'He'll step forward again'- Solskjaer backs Bruno Fernandes despite missed penalty for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes to step up and convert penalties for the Red Devils again in the future. The Portuguese international missed from the spot in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Aston Villa took the lead against Manchester United thanks to a controversial goal from Kortney Hause midway through the second half. Manchester United had the chance to equalize in second-half stoppage time after Hause handled the ball in Aston Villa's penalty area.

But Bruno Fernandes blazed the penalty well over the crossbar.

The Norwegian coach has, however, backed Fernandes to be successful at spot-kicks again:

"It [distractions before taking a penalty] doesn't get in Bruno's head. He's strong mentally and he'll step forward again. The decision [on who takes] penalties is made before the game," said Solskjaer in a post-match press conference.

The decision to let Bruno Fernandes take the penalty was one that baffled Manchester United fans. Most pundits as well as supporters expected five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to take the spot-kick for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, revealed the decision on who Manchester United's penalty taker is going to be was made before the game. Bruno Fernandes' impeccable record from the penalty spot made him the ideal candidate.

The Portuguese midfielder's inability to convert the spot-kick against Aston Villa led to Manchester United suffering their first defeat in the Premier League this season.

Bruno Fernandes could hand over Manchester United's penalty duties to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Despite boasting an incredible record from the spot and receiving the backing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Bruno Fernandes could hand over the penalty-taking duties to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first-choice penalty taker for Manchester United during his first-spell with the club, during his nine seasons at Real Madrid, and during his three seasons with Juventus.

Times Sport @TimesSport Bruno Fernandes’s astonishing injury-time penalty miss condemned Manchester United to a home defeat against Aston Villa that seriously undermined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s claims that his squad can compete for honours this season. thetimes.co.uk/article/manche… Bruno Fernandes’s astonishing injury-time penalty miss condemned Manchester United to a home defeat against Aston Villa that seriously undermined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s claims that his squad can compete for honours this season. thetimes.co.uk/article/manche…

Manchester United's third loss of the season in all competitions is likely to increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils enjoyed an incredible summer transfer window during which they were able to sign most of their top transfer targets.

The 20-time Premier League champions are, however, yet to hit their stride this season and have put in a number of sub-par performances.

