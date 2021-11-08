“He has been doing it for a very long time” - Diogo Jota explains key difference between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has revealed the key difference between his teammates Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 24-year-old plays with both men at club and international level and has first-hand knowledge of their quality.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Salah, Jota said:

"[He is a] great player, world class. He is showing his technique to the world this season. He is scoring goals for fun.

"Great goals, individual goals, and for us this is helpful because we have someone on the field who can decide the game, and for the opponents they know they need to be careful and we can then take the spaces that they leave because they are too worried about him."

He compared this to the first impression he had of Cristiano Ronaldo when they played together for Portugal. However, he conceded that his international teammate has a distinct edge in having performed at such levels for a longer period.

"I had that first feeling when I played for the national team with Ronaldo and I think I can put him [Salah] up there to the same standards, though Ronaldo has been doing it for a very long time.

"When they are on the field they are dangerous and can score at any time. And for me that is very useful as I can watch and learn from them."

Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo are having brilliant individual campaigns yet again

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Premier League after signing for Manchester United last summer. Despite some cynicism over the move, the Portugal international has shone brightly.

The Madeira native departed the league in 2009 as its bonafide superstar and returned 12 years later to meet a new legend in the making.

Mohamed Salah has rewritten the record books in the last five years he has spent at Liverpool and is well on his way to becoming an all-time great.

The Egyptian international broke Cristiano Ronaldo's initial record for most goals in a single 38-game season, while also playing a key role in reinstalling Liverpool at the summit of the game.

Both men have continued to dominate the headlines this season. Ronaldo has inspired several dramatic goals while Mohamed Salah is currently leading the way in the race for a third Premier League Golden Boot.

