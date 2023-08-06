"He makes 100% correct decisions" - Inter Miami star heaps praise on 'best player of all time' Lionel Messi

Inter Miami winger Robert Taylor has expressed his delight at being able to share the dressing room with Lionel Messi. The attacker also hailed the Argentinian icon as the best player of all time.

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer last month. The Herons, who were winless in six games across competitions prior to the superstar's arrival, have won each of their three matches since. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has already bagged five goals and one assist.

While Messi has taken to life in the United States like a duck to water, his arrival has also given a new lease of life to his Inter Miami teammates. Taylor is among those who are relishing the opportunity to play with the Argentinian icon. The winger has bagged three goals and two assists in the last three games.

Taylor, 28, has explained how Messi makes life easy for everyone who plays with him. The Finland international also waxed lyrical about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, lauding his ability on the ball. He said (h/t TyC Sports):

"It's a dream come true to be able to play with the best player of all time, in my opinion. It's very easy for other players to adapt to the way he (Lionel Messi) plays. He is so good with the ball. He makes 100% correct decisions."

The Inter Miami winger added:

"Whenever he (Lionel Messi) has the ball, we try to make the right runs and create space. It's great to play with him. During my career, I've played with a lot of good players, but everyone knows that Messi is the best player of all time. It has never been so easy to play with anyone."

It's worth noting that Messi and Taylor have combined to score thrice for Inter Miami so far. The pair assisted each other in the Herons' 4-0 thrashing of Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup last month. The Finn also set up the superstar for his opener against Orlando City last week.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his last game for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi's last appearance for Inter Miami came in their Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash against Orlando City on Thursday (August 3). It was also his second start for the Major League Soccer club. Wearing the armband, the superstar led the Herons to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar was arguably the best player on the pitch, earning a 9.3 rating on FotMob. He struck three shots on target with 75% accuracy and found the back of the net twice. The forward also completed two dribbles with 40% accuracy.

Lionel Messi registered 68 touches of the ball but was not dispossessed once. The former Barcelona talisman completed 39 passes with 80% accuracy. It included six passes into the final third and one goalscoring chance. He was, nevertheless, booked for a foul.