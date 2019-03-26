×
'He makes decisions with his heart': Zidane's son happy to see father's Real Madrid return

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
96   //    26 Mar 2019, 13:36 IST

Zinenide Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Zinenide Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

What's the story?

Zinedine Zidane's son Enzo Zidane has expressed his happiness at his father's return to Real Madrid, stating that it makes him happy as a son and as a fan of the club.

In case you didn't know...

After leaving the Santiago Bernabeu only last summer, Zidane was re-appointed as manager of Real Madrid earlier this month much to the delight of Blancos fans everywhere.

The decision was taken after the European champions crashed out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey under Santiago Solari.

Zidane was initially replaced by Julen Lopetegui, who struggled to make the post-Ronaldo transition any smoother and was sacked, as a result.

Real Madrid currently sit in third place in the league, 12 points adrift from arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Enzo, who played with Real Madrid for over a decade, has hailed the move as one that makes him happy as a fan and as the son of the club's new manager.

Speaking to Sport English, the former Blancos player said, "I'm happy, as any son would be for his father. I hope it goes as well as possible. I trust in his work and I'll back him as I always do."

"He always makes decisions by going with his heart and that's how it is. When you do things with your heart, things work out, and I'm sure it'll go great."

"If Real Madrid are in good hands or not isn't something I can say, it's up to the people to decide. I'm happy as his son and as a fan of Madrid."

Enzo has since moved FC Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss Super League after a stint at Alaves in 2017.

What's next?

Real Madrid will return to action after the international break is over as they look to salvage their season one game at a time. The side will hope to secure a much-needed three points when they face Huesca on March 31.

