"He needs this to be his final season at Old Trafford" – Jamie Carragher offers advice to Manchester United star who looks like a 'startled bunny'

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire should leave the club next summer to rejuvenate his dwindling club career.

Maguire, who has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, has consistently been under fire for his below-par performances. Last season, the 29-year-old helped his team register only seven clean sheets in 37 matches.

Under new Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag, he has been demoted to the bench in the ongoing campaign.

A strong tackler and aerially dominant defender, Maguire has made just five appearances for Manchester United this season. Since the arrival of Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax earlier this summer, his stature at the club has witnessed a downfall.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Harry Maguire's last 10 starts for club and country:



🤝 Drew vs Germany

Lost vs Italy

Lost vs Real Sociedad

Lost vs Brentford

Lost vs Brighton

🤝 Drew vs Italy

🤝 Drew vs Germany

Lost to Hungary

Lost vs Crystal Palace

😵

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher shared his thoughts about Maguire's current situation at Old Trafford. He elaborated:

"The origins of Maguire’s current predicament can be traced back 12 months. What should have been a rough patch in his career has been prolonged because too many issues have been allowed to fester. He must accept the blame for that. Maguire needed to deal with recent challenges better."

He continued:

"My question to Maguire is this: do you have that same fury in you? Too often, it looks as if the weight of the world is on his shoulders, like he is a startled bunny more than the authoritative centre-back he was."

Carragher stated that Maguire should leave Manchester United next summer, as he said:

"I think it is too late at club level. I wrote last year he was fighting for his Manchester United career. He needs this to be his final season at Old Trafford and start afresh. Now it is England’s problem. When I watched Maguire in the last two games, I felt sorry for him."

Maguire is currently the world's most expensive defender as the Red Devils snapped him up for £80 million from Leicester City in 2019. Overall, he has netted seven times and contributed five assists in 149 matches across all competitions for United.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Harry Maguire says the stories about him are for clicks 🗣️ Harry Maguire says the stories about him are for clicks 🗣️ https://t.co/8LkzuvhAeA

Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils will next face city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (October 2).

Manchester United star Harry Maguire suffers injury on England duty

England boss Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane have confirmed that Harry Maguire sustained an injury during their 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley on Monday (September 26).

Speaking after the match, Southgate stated that the Manchester United defender had picked up a knock. He said (via Metro):

"I think Harry is feeling something a little bit."

Kane also reiterated the same and said:

"He [Maguire] had a pretty decent injury at the end there and he played another five or 10 minutes on almost one leg. So great character from him, really proud of him for that."

