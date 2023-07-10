“He needs a kickstart and maybe Celtic is that place for him” – Manchester United star offered transfer advice by ex-Man City midfielder

Former Manchester City midfielder Neil Lennon has suggested that a move to Celtic could be what Manchester United's Donny van de Beek needs to resurrect his career.

The Red Devils signed the Dutchman from Ajax in 2020 for €39 million at a time when he was one of the finest midfielders in his age bracket. But things haven't gone to plan since then.

Van de Beek has started just 23 games across competitions for the Red Devils since moving to England. He went out on loan to Everton for six months in January 2022 but injuries restricted him to making just seven appearances for them.

Erik ten Hag taking over the managerial helm at Manchester United last summer promised a revival for the 26-year-old. But despite their old affiliations, he played just 163 minutes of Premier League football under the Dutch tactician.

Lennon, who played for Celtic from 2000 to 2007 before managing them for four years (2010 to 2014), has urged Van de Beek to secure a move to the Scottish giants. He told The Go Radio Football Show (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"He [Van de Beek] went to United and it didn't work out and he went on loan to Everton and that didn't work out either. So he needs a kickstart and maybe Celtic is that place for him.

"He's certainly shown he's got the pedigree and you never lose it, you just sometimes lose your confidence or your hunger and lose your way a little bit. Players of that calibre just need a restart and maybe he's thinking Celtic might be that place to go but I mean, there's a lot of work to be done in a deal involving that."

The Netherlands international still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder attracting interest from several clubs - reports

Manchester United have reportedly green-lit Donny van de Beek's potential departure this summer and his camp are looking for a new challenge.

According to 90min, AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma are circling the midfielder while Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested. A return to Ajax hasn't been ruled out while Celtic and OGC Nice are also linked with a move.

Van de Beek's lack of playing time at the club level has had a direct impact on his standing with the Oranje. His last international appearance came in March 2021 in a 7-0 FIFA World Cup qualification group-stage win against Gibraltar.

A knee injury in January ruled the Manchester United midfielder out for the rest of the 2022-23 season but he has since recovered and returned to training.

