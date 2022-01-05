"He needs to consider what is best for the team" - Chris Sutton suggests Cristiano Ronaldo's ego is preventing Manchester United from playing Ralf Rangnick's brand of football

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton feels Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit into Ralf Rangnick’s style of play at Manchester United.

The Red Devils faltered for the first time under Rangnick against Wolves on Monday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Wolves thoroughly dominated the contest as Manchester United failed to gain control of the midfield and did not create enough openings.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance was called into question as he failed to shine against several of his Portuguese international teammates.

Sutton feels Ronaldo’s pressing comes in flashes, which is not what Rangnick is looking from from the attacking players:

“Cristiano Ronaldo remains a fascinating topic. I've said since the start of the season, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge, that he isn't someone who presses for 90 minutes. He prefers to save his energy for the big moments, so it isn't easy for managers like Rangnick to convince someone with his ego to play his way."

“Now and then we will see Ronaldo go hunting after the ball, and United's fans will cheer him for it, but it's in flashes. After 19 games last season, United were top on 40 points. Now they're seventh on 31, despite signing Ronaldo, Sancho and Raphael Varane. Rangnick needs to consider what is best for the team. If that is using someone else up top instead of Ronaldo, so be it.”

Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick have a decision to make on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the club’s leading goal-scorer this season, but Rangnick may have to take a call on him soon.

So far, we have barely seen Rangnick’s signature high-intensity style as the Red Devils continue to be a bit-part pressing team under the German.

To be able to fully commit to the style, Rangnick will need players who will work tirelessly off the ball, and Ronaldo is not a player of that ilk.

Ronaldo may score goals, but the style of play of the team will have to cater to him for the goals to come. That will hamper the overall philosophy that Rangnick prefers.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if Rangnick will try a different formation with Ronaldo in the side, or bench the Portuguese altogether and see if they make any progress.

Edited by S Chowdhury