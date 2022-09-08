"He has no pace!" - Ex-Premier League striker believes Arsenal's 'weak link' was exposed against Manchester United

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has labeled Arsenal defender Ben White as the 'weak link' in the side. White has been deployed at right-back this season by manager Mikel Arteta but was found out against Manchester United in a 3-1 defeat.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the north London side's first-choice right-back but has only been used as a substitute so far this season. Agbonlahor believes playing the Englishman over Tomiyasu was a mistake.

“Arsenal were playing away from home against Man United, it’s never going to be an easy game. They did well but Man United were clever and picked on Ben White who is the weak link in that defence, he’s not a right-back, he has no pace. They targeted that side and got joy."

He added:

“It was more the fact that Man United, for me, in the full-back areas looked better defensively than Arsenal. Ben White was found out because he’s not a right-back. You’ve got Tomiyasu on the bench who has got more pace, why not play him? I think that was a mistake,” he told Football Insider.

Harry @HP17___ Ben White must hate playing against Rashford Ben White must hate playing against Rashford https://t.co/09CPkbOyDZ

Agbonlahor believes the Gunners were the better team at Old Trafford and backed them to get revenge in the reverse fixture later this season.

“Arsenal played well and will probably beat Man United at the Emirates. I feel these sorts of games now, with the top-six, home advantage is going to be key."

He further noted:

"After the game, [Mikel] Arteta would have said to his players ‘You know what, you’ve done me proud today. We played some good football, got found out defensively but we’ll get revenge at the Emirates when we have home advantage with our fans’.

He also said:

“I wouldn’t have any disappointment if I’m Arsenal. Everton at the weekend will be a tough game though because they’re looking good as well."

Arsenal's first setback of the season came against Manchester United

The Gunners started the new season in emphatic fashion, winning their first five Premier League matches on the trot. However, they were handed a humbling at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side were more solid defensively and came out on top in transitions. Arteta's triple substitution shortly after going a goal down in the second half also played a part in his side's defeat as the defense was left vulnerable to United's counter with almost 20 minutes left on the clock.

Eventually, Manchester United won 3-1 as Arteta's side dropped their first points of the league season.

