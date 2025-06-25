"He has no passion at all" - Jorge Jesus' comments on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi resurface amid links to Al-Nassr

Former Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus once claimed that Lionel Messi had no passion for football, while Cristiano Ronaldo had only a little. Jesus' comments have resurfaced after being linked with a return to management at Al-Nassr, following his exit from Al-Hilal last month.

Following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr opted to sack manager Stefano Pioli earlier today (June 25). While the Knights of Najd have yet to announce a replacement, Jorge Jesus is reportedly one of the shortlisted names on their radar. Additionally, talks are currently ongoing with his agent, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

Even though Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo haven't worked together to date, the former commented on the 40-year-old before aiming a massive dig at Lionel Messi. This occurred in December 2020, while the 70-year-old was paying tribute to Diego Maradona, who passed away a week prior.

Jesus hailed Maradona as the greatest of all time, stating (via One Football h/t/ Tribal Football):

"Maradona was the best player in history, along with Pelé. Pelé is still here, he's alive. Maradona was the greatest, not only because of what he was as a genius and a player, but because of the way he acted. That marked for me the difference."

He added:

"He was a world best, but he had a passion for the game, he was born to be a footballer, he was born with everything. He is not a worked product, he was born that way. Love, all the feeling he had with the ball."

"Today, among the two best in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo has a little bit of that, Messi has nothing. He has no passion at all. Messi is a great player. But we are talking about what life and feeling are like, having a passion for the game and football. I think Maradona was even outstanding in relation to the others."

Lionel Messi went on to prove Jorge Jesus wrong over the next couple of years, showing great passion for Argentina and helping his country win four trophies, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Given his performance in the game" - When Jorge Jesus explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is an 'example for all players in the world'

Jorge Jesus waxed lyrical about Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo in March 2025, naming him as an example for all footballers due to his fitness, recovery, and work ethic off the pitch.

Ronaldo's lifestyle and dedication to his craft have enabled him to continue performing at the highest level, despite being at the age of 40. While Al-Nassr finished trophyless last season, the Portugal icon recorded 35 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Despite managing Al-Nassr's rivals, Al-Hilal at the time, Jesus said (via GOAL):

"I don’t know, but I would like it to happen. Because Ronaldo is an example. Ronaldo is an example at 40 years old. You see some Al Nassr games now, but I am there. He is still a young player, given his performance in the game. And, honestly, I don’t know how long he will continue. Because he is a 100 per cent professional, he takes care of himself like no other player in the world, and that is why he is 40 years old and still going."

He added:

"I often give his example to my players. Ronaldo is an example for all players in the world. What makes an athlete’s career last longer is not just the training process, it is the entire development of the player’s recovery. And today, the player’s recovery is fundamental."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently netted in the semi-finals and final of the UEFA Nations League, helping Portugal win the prestigious competition.

