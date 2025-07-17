"He pollutes everyone so much" - When ex-Barcelona star claimed Manchester United teammates don't want Cristiano Ronaldo in their team

Former Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit once claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior had a negative impact on his teammates during his second spell at Manchester United. While acknowledging his sensational football career, Petit also asserted that most of Ronaldo's teammates at Old Trafford didn't want him on their team.
During a chat with Rothen S’enflamme in 2022, Petit said (via METRO):
"He tires everyone: the supporters, his team-mates. They don’t want him anymore in the locker room, he pollutes everyone so much. He has an exceptional career, when he stops we will all be unanimous in saying it, but his behaviour is so individualistic.
The comments came after a Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in October 2022, when Ronaldo was not named in the starting XI. Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils' head coach at the time, chose Marcus Rashford ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the centre-forward position against Spurs.
Ronaldo, who happened to be an unused substitute in that game, stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle. Ten Hag then confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come in as a substitute in their 2-0 win over Spurs.
This led to a controversial row between Ronaldo and Ten Hag at Manchester United. Notably, United were comfortable winners in that encounter against Tottenham.
As a punishment for his attitude, Ronaldo was also dropped from the Red Devils squad in their following game against Chelsea. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner subsequently left Old Trafford in November 2022 after a mutual contract termination.
In two spells at Old Trafford, Ronaldo delivered 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 appearances.
"I don't have respect for him" - Cristiano Ronaldo on why he didn't respect Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
The Portuguese star had once revealed why he didn't respect Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag's lack of respect towards him was the reason he didn't regard the Dutch tactician.
In an extensive discussion with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo revealed what led to his broken relationship with Ten Hag at Old Trafford. He said (via The Sun):
"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."
Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November 2022, and subsequently joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in January 2023. The 40-year-old remains a crucial player for the Saudi Pro League giants, having recently penned a two-year contract extension at the club.