"He would be priceless in today's market" - When Jonny Evans claims Manchester United star was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Jonny Evans once asserted that his compatriot George Best would have been on the same pedestal with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi if he featured in the duo's era. Evans also claimed that the former United forward would have been priceless in today's transfer market.

In a detailed discussion via Belfast Life in November 2016, Evans spoke highly about Best and compared him with Ronaldo and Messi. He said (via GOAL):

"He would be priceless in today's market and be up there with Messi and Ronaldo. Modern day football is different from when George played, but things would shift relatively and if George was playing today, I think he would be the best player that there is now."

Evans continued:

"In terms of a transfer fee that is difficult. You would definitely have to say well over £100 million and approaching £200 million. I'll go for £200 million."

In the early 1960s down to the mid-1970s, Best was one of Manchester United's most prominent attackers. The Northern Ireland international was well-known for his versatility in the attack and precision in front of goal. In 470 appearances, Best delivered 179 goals and 61 assists for the Red Devils.

George Best won the 1968 Ballon d’Or in the ranks of the red side of Manchester. He won two Premier League titles, one UCL, and one FA Cup title among others. Best died in November 2005 but his legacy and achievements remain intact in the minds of football lovers and Northern Ireland nationals.

When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he's the most complete player that have existed

Cristiano Ronaldo once opined that he's the most complete player to have existed on earth. The Al-Nassr veteran also argued that he has all the attributes of a complete footballer.

In an exclusive interview with El Chiringuito TV in February 2025, Ronaldo said (via ESPN):

"I'm talking about numbers, I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong.

He added:

"One thing is taste--if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that -- but saying Ronaldo isn't complete... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

As regards physicality, CR7 is one of the most hardworking players on the planet. At age 40, which is an age deemed for retirement in football, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 34 goals and four assists in 40 games for Al-Nassr this term.

