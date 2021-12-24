"He is a problem to play against" - Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson on facing Manchester United man

In a recent interview with UMM, Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson spoke highly of Manchester United's Mason Greenwood when asked about which player inspires him.

The Palace defender explained what it's like to see Greenwood come through the ranks at Manchester United's youth side before establishing himself in the first-team.

The defender also recalled having played against the Manchester United star a few times in the past. Ferguson revealed it was always hard going head-to-head with the talented forward. He said:

“I’ve played against this guy in tournaments about four times and he is a problem to play against. He is just quick!"

“It’s cool to see someone you played with playing in the first team. Now he’s playing in the Prem and doing his thing.”

Nathan Ferguson is edging closer to a return from a serious knee injury he sustained last year that has delayed his club debut so far.

The 21-year-old signed for the Eagles from West Brom in July last year but he's yet to make an appearance for the London club.

Ferguson and Greenwood both represented England U18 in 2018 but didn't play for the same team.

Ferguson recently posted images of himself from a training session with the rest of the Palace squad as he returns to action following over 17 months out.

Greenwood is regaining form at Manchester United under Rangnick

Mason Greenwood started the 2021-22 league season with a goal in each of Manchester United's opening three games before losing steam.

But he's shown signs of coming back into form under Rangnick. The 20-year-old set up the side's first goal under the German coach before scoring the second in the next game.

Greenwood is a star in the making but will have to improve his fitness to reach the level of quality that's expected of a talent like him.

Pacy, skillful and deadly at finishing with both feet, the youngster's abilities bely his age.

The next few months will be crucial for the striker as the World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching. Greenwood is hoping to secure a place in England manager Gareth Southgate's squad.

