"He has to be ready" - William Gallas issues warning to Arsenal loanee about role next season

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is expected to return to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season when his loan spell at Olympic Marseille expires. Despite impressing over the last few months, former Gunners star William Gallas doesn't think the defender will break into Mikel Arteta's team immediately.

William Saliba has been a constant in Olympic Marseille's backline since switching to France last summer, recording a whopping 46 appearances to his name so far this season. Along with that, he's proven to be a reliable figure at the heart of the defense, and William Gallas has some words of praise for him.

football.london @Football_LDN



#AFC

football.london/arsenal-fc/pla… Mikel Arteta told how he can fit William Saliba into his Arsenal team amid transfer exit rumours Mikel Arteta told how he can fit William Saliba into his Arsenal team amid transfer exit rumours#AFC football.london/arsenal-fc/pla…

“I think they didn’t give him the opportunities at Arsenal, and I don’t know why. That’s why he moved on loan to Marseille," the former Gunners star said of the 21-year-old during an interview with Goal.

“He is doing a good job, that is why they called him into the national team because he has had a great season with Marseille."

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_



football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Saliba: "They [Marseille] are a very big club with a lot of pressure, but when you’re good there are a lot of good things that happen to you. We will see in May or June depending on the discussions. Today, my future, I don’t know what it is.." Saliba: "They [Marseille] are a very big club with a lot of pressure, but when you’re good there are a lot of good things that happen to you. We will see in May or June depending on the discussions. Today, my future, I don’t know what it is.."football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

Regardless, Gallas reiterated that the defender will need to prepare himself to spend some time on the bench when he returns to London this summer. He said:

"If he [Saliba] comes back to Arsenal, he has to be ready to go back and maybe be on the bench at the beginning because at the moment you have got Ben White and Gabriel.

“He has to be ready to accept being on the bench. Mikel Arteta, if he plays with a different system, with three at the back, then he could play with Saliba. He has to understand this and be ready, otherwise don’t come back to Arsenal because it will be difficult."

What are Arsenal up to this season?

Will Mikel Arteta give William Saliba a chance at the Emirates Stadium next season?

It has been a rollercoaster ride for the Gunners this season, with many ups and downs. Overall, they seem to be going in a good direction and can end the season on a good note if they manage to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta's men occupy the fifth position in the league table with 57 points in 32 games. They're tied with Tottenham Hotspur on points, who occupy the fourth spot based on goal difference.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava