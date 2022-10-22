“He runs like a wounded cow”, “Biggest decline I’ve ever seen” – Liverpool fans want ‘horrific’ 28-year-old star sold after loss against Nottingham Forest 

Liverpool fans online have lambasted Fabinho following his lackluster performance against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (22 October).

The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of the newly-promoted side at the City Ground. Former Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only game of the game.

The Reds' midfield did cause some concerns prior to the start of the game. Due to their recent injury issues, manager Jurgen Klopp decided to name a midfield comprising of the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. The Reds were without both Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita for their trip to face Nottingham Forest.

Fabinho had a poor showing against Steve Cooper's side. According to Sofascore, the Brazilian midfielder lost possession 11 times over the course of the 90 minutes. He also made only one tackle in the entire game, which is something expected a lot more from a defensive midfielder.

Liverpool fans on Twitter made their feelings about Fabinho's performance clear. Some stated that this was the Brazilian midfielder's worst performance in a red shirt, while others believe he should be sold in the upcoming transfer window.

Here are a few tweets from outraged fans in that regard:

Laurie @LFCLaurie I thought Fabinho was bad midweek, but this is next level.



Slow, doesn’t intercept anything. He’s genuinely good at nothing. I thought Fabinho was bad midweek, but this is next level.Slow, doesn’t intercept anything. He’s genuinely good at nothing.

Samuel @SamueILFC Fabinho’s worst performance I’ve ever seen from him. Fabinho’s worst performance I’ve ever seen from him.

lfcwebo @SamWebo What does Fabinho actually do anymore these days, he runs like a wounded cow, mistimes every tackle, can't pass more than 10m, offers nothing in the final third, his bald head reflects sunlight onto other players causing eye strain, its time to go pal What does Fabinho actually do anymore these days, he runs like a wounded cow, mistimes every tackle, can't pass more than 10m, offers nothing in the final third, his bald head reflects sunlight onto other players causing eye strain, its time to go pal

[email protected] @ll @Bd_irB_ll Fabinho has to be sold ASAP. Maximize his reputation cause that dude is absolutely horrific Fabinho has to be sold ASAP. Maximize his reputation cause that dude is absolutely horrific

- @PassLikeThiago Fabinho is genuinely horrific, one of the worst players at the club Fabinho is genuinely horrific, one of the worst players at the club

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT I don’t understand how Fabinho has gone from arguably the best DM in the world to whatever the fuck this is, biggest decline I’ve ever seen I don’t understand how Fabinho has gone from arguably the best DM in the world to whatever the fuck this is, biggest decline I’ve ever seen

barry @BackseatsmanLFC Shame that every other midfielder is either perpetually injured or crap, because on form, Fabinho has no right to be starting games for Liverpool Shame that every other midfielder is either perpetually injured or crap, because on form, Fabinho has no right to be starting games for Liverpool

Fabinho has been one of the Reds' most reliable midfielders over the past few seasons. However, his performances this season have been scrutinized.

The former AS Monaco man has featured in 15 games for the Merseyside outfit, including playing in all four UEFA Champions League games.

It is worth mentioning that Fabinho was offered a new long-term contract by Liverpool in the summer of 2021. As things stand, the midfielder still has four years remaining on his current contract.

Liverpool fall behind in their quest to challenge for the Premier League title

Following their defeat to Nottingham Forest, the Reds' title challenge might just have ended early in the season. As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are 11 points behind league-leaders Arsenal. The Gunners do have a game in hand as well.

Based on their current form, the Reds could find it difficult to make it into the Premier League's top four. As things stand, they are seventh in the standings, having picked up 16 points from 11 games.

Liverpool are currently four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who also have a game in hand.

Klopp's side will next travel to the Netherlands to face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (26 October).

