“He’s 38 years old” – Florentino Perez appears to mock Cristiano Ronaldo while responding to question from Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez seemingly mocked Cristiano Ronaldo after a fan asked whether he would consider bringing him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer, possibly to join a club that will play in the Champions League this season. The wantaway superstar has been linked with many top clubs, including Real Madrid’s rivals Atletico Madrid. Chelsea and Bayern Munich too were linked to the Portuguese striker but they opted out of the race eventually.

As per the Daily Star, a fan recently asked the Real Madrid president whether or not he was interested in re-signing the Portuguese icon. Perez seemingly scoffed at the proposal to sign the would-be 38-year-old forward. He appeared to have said:

“Sign Cristiano? Again? He's 38 years old.”

The Portuguese superstar netted 24 times in 38 appearances for United in the 2021-22 campaign, emerging as their leading scorer.

The Red Devils missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League last season and went trophyless for the fifth consecutive term. They also registered their worst points total in a season (58).

United have also failed to add notable names to their roster this summer, while many of their opponents, such as Manchester City and Liverpool, have signed sought-after players.

Real Madrid might have no room for their record goalscorer Ronaldo

Between 2009 and 2018, Ronaldo ruled the Santiago Bernabeu with an iron fist. The United striker scored a whopping 450 goals in 438 games across all competitions for the Merengues, helping them to four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles.

Since his departure, Karim Benzema has stepped up to become Los Blancos’ main man.

The Frenchman reached the apex of his abilities in the 2021-22 season, scoring 44 goals and claiming 15 assists in 46 games across competitions. His goal contributions helped Real Madrid to a Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup treble at the end of last season.

The 14-time Champions League winners are likely to keep using the 2022 Ballon d’Or favorite Benzema as long as he keeps firing. Bringing back Ronaldo would jeopardize the plan, as the no. 7 is unlikely to play second fiddle to any player in the world.

For now, Ronaldo might be better off focusing on United and trying to find ways to lend new coach Erik ten Hag a helping hand.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury