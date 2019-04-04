×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'He's a player with a really good eye for his teammates': Marco Reus claims current Arsenal star is the best player he has ever played with

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
731   //    04 Apr 2019, 12:15 IST

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus has snubbed the likes of Miroslav Klose and Mario Gotze to name Arsenal star Mesut Ozil as the best player he has ever played with in his career, having shared the dressing room with the German play maker in the national team.

In case you didn't know...

Reus may have played in the German national team with Ozil, but the Dortmund star missed out on his home country's FIFA World Cup win in 2014 owing to an ankle injury.

Ozil, on the other hand, retired from the national team after controversially unveiling the racist discrimination he faced from the German Football Association (DFB) and the German media.

Since the arrival of Unai Emery at the Emirates, the 30-year-old play maker has been struggling to get on the team sheet as he is believed to be taking time to adapt to the Spaniard's new tactics.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the best player he's played with, Reus told Copa 90:

"Mesut Ozil. The way he creates goals... he's a player with a really good eye for his team-mates. He has so many assists in the Premier League and with the national team."

Reus also expressed regret at Ozil's international retirement but hopes the play maker will get back to regular first-team football at Arsenal. He added:

"He's just an intelligent player and you can see that right away with a first glance. I always enjoyed playing with him and that's why it's a pity he's taken a step back. I hope he'll get back to form and return to playing regularly for Arsenal."

What's next?

Arsenal, who are currently at fourth place on the Premier League table, will hope to surpass city rivals Tottenham Hotspur when they face Everton on Sunday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Arsenal Borussia Dortmund Football Mesut Ozil Marco Reus
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Marco Reus hairstyles and haircuts
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga news: German star to end his career at Dortmund 
RELATED STORY
3 Managers who changed their clubs fortunes in their first year | European Football
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of another club
RELATED STORY
5 amazing footballers who never played in Europe
RELATED STORY
5 Borussia Dortmund players who impressed the most in the 2018-19 Bundesliga season till now
RELATED STORY
7 football players who switched clubs at the wrong time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us