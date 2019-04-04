'He's a player with a really good eye for his teammates': Marco Reus claims current Arsenal star is the best player he has ever played with

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus has snubbed the likes of Miroslav Klose and Mario Gotze to name Arsenal star Mesut Ozil as the best player he has ever played with in his career, having shared the dressing room with the German play maker in the national team.

In case you didn't know...

Reus may have played in the German national team with Ozil, but the Dortmund star missed out on his home country's FIFA World Cup win in 2014 owing to an ankle injury.

Ozil, on the other hand, retired from the national team after controversially unveiling the racist discrimination he faced from the German Football Association (DFB) and the German media.

Since the arrival of Unai Emery at the Emirates, the 30-year-old play maker has been struggling to get on the team sheet as he is believed to be taking time to adapt to the Spaniard's new tactics.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the best player he's played with, Reus told Copa 90:

"Mesut Ozil. The way he creates goals... he's a player with a really good eye for his team-mates. He has so many assists in the Premier League and with the national team."

Reus also expressed regret at Ozil's international retirement but hopes the play maker will get back to regular first-team football at Arsenal. He added:

"He's just an intelligent player and you can see that right away with a first glance. I always enjoyed playing with him and that's why it's a pity he's taken a step back. I hope he'll get back to form and return to playing regularly for Arsenal."

What's next?

Arsenal, who are currently at fourth place on the Premier League table, will hope to surpass city rivals Tottenham Hotspur when they face Everton on Sunday.

