"He's back, Vamos" "The glue of the team" - Real Madrid fans rejoice as key player returns to starting XI for Girona clash after overcoming injury

Real Madrid fans have good reason to be pleased with their lineup for their La Liga clash against Girona today (Sunday). Federico Valverde, who has had to deal with injury problems in recent times, has been included in Madrid's starting eleven, and this has pleased the fans no end.

The versatile 24-year-old superstar has racked up six goals and one assist in just nine league starts for the capital club this season. Notably, he has scored a goal in his last three appearances, including a brilliant effort against eternal rivals Barcelona.

Taking to Twitter, Real Madrid fans shared their delight at Valverde's return to fitness, with many excited about what the game would provide with him included. Here is a selection of their tweets:

bee @puIisicszzn



Courtois;



Carvajal Rudiger Alaba Mendy;



Modrić (C) Camavinga Kroos;



FEDERICO VALVERDE STARTS YESSIR

David_Madridista @Madridista822



Courtois;



Carvajal Rudiger Alaba Mendy;



Modrić (C) Camavinga Kroos;



Hala Madrid 🤍

Parth @sportifyx17 Valverde is back vamos......🤍 Valverde is back vamos......🤍

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Fede Valverdeee siuuuuuuuuu, he's back, Vamos! The glue of the team Fede Valverdeee siuuuuuuuuu, he's back, Vamos! The glue of the team

Real Madrid will be aiming for a strong win over Girona

The Los Merangues have enjoyed an impressive start to this campaign, having lost just once since the season started. Notably, the loss came in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

In La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti's men are at the zenith of their game, haing racked up an impressive 31 points from 11 games. They are currently sitting in second place behind Barcelona, but Los Blancos have a game in hand over their eternal rivals. A win over Girona would put Los Blancos on top of La Liga rankings, with three points ahead of Barcelona.

It has been near-perfection for Real Madrid, having picked up just one draw in their 11 league games, and they have also been victorious in their last four games. If they close this gameweek with a win, they will be on a winning streak of five games, with the motivation to secure a continental midweek win against Celtic.

The last time they locked horns with Girona was in February 2019, however, Los Blancos were on the losing side. This means they will need to be wary of their opponents in this crucial game.

The Madridistas will be widely expecting the side to secure all three points, irrespective of how their previous clash had turned out. Los Blancos have not lost in La Liga since their match against Athletico Madrid in May, and they are expected to continue that impressive streak.

