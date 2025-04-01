“He’s the best because he’s more consistent” - When Pele made his choice in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

By Bhargav
Modified Apr 01, 2025 06:13 GMT
Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right); Pele (inset)
Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right); Pele (inset)

Late Brazilian legend Pele once explained why he had Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi. The two players are widely regarded as two of the best ever in the game's history.

Both have scored over 850 times for club and country and are still going strong, having won an array of big titles in club and international football along with numerous individual awards.

Currently, both legends ply their trade outside European club football - with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi at Inter Miami in MLS - but continue to be relevant.

The GOAT debate has divided opinions among former players, analysts and fans. Pele gave his take on the same in 2020 (as per Givemesport), explaining why he had Ronaldo above Messi:

“Today the best player in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo. I think he's the best, because he's more consistent, but you can't forget about (Lionel) Messi, of course, but he's not a striker."

Messi and Ronaldo have amassed a staggering 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with the Argentine winning it a record eight times, and Ronaldo second, with five.

The Herons attacker, though, 'completed' football in 2022 when he won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, while Ronaldo's Portugal fell in the quarter-final to Morocco.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the midst of decent seasons with their current clubs. While Ronaldo started his campaign last summer, Messi did so at the start of this year.

Ronaldo, 40, has contributed 28 goals and four assists in 33 outings across competitions in his second full season in Saudi Arabian football, having netted 44 in his first last campaign. That includes 19 strikes and three assists in 24 outings in the Saudi Pro League, where Stefano Pioli's side are third, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also netted seven times in six games in the AFC Champions League and twice in the Saudi Super Cup.

Coming to Messi, the Argentine has five goals and two assists in six games across competitions for the Herons this season. That includes two goals (and two assists) in three games in MLS and three strikes in as many games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Edited by Bhargav
