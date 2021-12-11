"He's the best in the world and is breaking records every week" - Alexander-Arnold hails Mohamed Salah for scoring Liverpool's winner against Aston Villa

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. Salah netted the winning goal in Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa on Saturday (December 11) in the Premier League.

The Reds struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities against Gerrard's side until the Egyptian was fouled inside Aston Villa's penalty in the 67th minute. Salah converted the penalty and helped Liverpool claim a 1-0 victory.

Trent Alexander-Arnold praised the 29-year-old after the game for making the difference in a tough fixture. He said:

"It was a tough game, since Stevie has come they have had some really good results. He's transformed their season, they have a very good swaud with some amazing players."

Alexander-Arnold went on to add:

"We had to dig deep but when you got players like Mohamed Salah, he can make things happen at any time. He came up big for us once again today. He proved it last week with an assist for Divock, now he scored the winner."

The Liverpool right-back also believes Salah is the best player in the world right now.

"He's the best player in the world at the moment and a lot of people will agree, so he's got nothing to prove to anyone. He's breaking records every week, he's doing stuff we've only seen from two other players in the modern era."

Liverpool headed into Saturday night's tricky fixture against Gerrard's side on the back of an impressive 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Mohamed Salah scored the equalizer against the Rossoneri before Divock Origi sealed the deal.

Salah has scored an incredible 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 22 games in all competitions for Liverpool this season. The Liverpool star finished seventh in the rankings for the Ballon d'Or award this year, but has been named the best player in the world at the moment by several fans and pundits.

Liverpool could struggle in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane (right) and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool could struggle during the month of January as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will join their respective international teams for the Africa Cup of Nations. The duo have jointly scored 30 goals for the Reds in all competitions this season.

Liverpool are likely to be short of depth and quality in attack during the month of January. This could see them fall behind the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Jurgen Klopp could try to sign a forward in January to boost his squad's depth and attacking options.

