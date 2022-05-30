“He’s a bit like Tsimikas” – Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign ‘good player’ as back-up for Alexander-Arnold

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has advised his old side to buy Norwich defender Max Aarons as a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Aarons made 34 Premier League appearances during a disastrous campaign for the Canaries as they finished bottom and conceded an incredible 84 goals.

However, the 22-year-old right-back has impressed at Carrow Road and has now been linked with numerous clubs in the top-flight.

Speaking to Genting Bets, Enrique commented on Liverpool's need for a reserve right-back to cover Alexander-Arnold, as the retired Spanish defender claimed (as per The Express):

“(Liverpool) definitely need a back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Trent will start so we need a younger player to put Trent on his toes. Max Aarons from Norwich would be a good player to have. He’s not the quality of Trent but he’s a bit like Tsimikas with a similar style."

Alexander-Arnold enjoyed another spectacular campaign for his boyhood club, as he registered 19 assists in his 47 appearances across the season. He did, however, lose Vinicius Junior for the game's decisive goal in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Current options to cover at right-back include Joe Gomez, who has suffered numerous injury problems, as well as James Milner, who is out of contract this summer.

The Reds did a spectacular job of finding cover for left-back Andy Robertson with Kostas Tsimikas, who has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Anfield.

utdreport @utdreport Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign someone like Max Aarons: "You could put him like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact." Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign someone like Max Aarons: "You could put him like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact."

Jose Enrique lists numerous players that Liverpool should target in the transfer market

With Fabrizio Romano reporting that Sadio Mane is set to depart Merseyside this summer, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for attacking recruits to fill the huge shoes that the Senagelese forward will leave.

Former Red Enrique has named a duo of English stars that he believes would slot nicely into Liverpool's front three, as he claimed:

"We also need a right winger and I think Jarrod Bowen or Bukayo Saka could be a great shout as they’re both not playing in the Champions League, so it’s a big possibility."

20-year-old Saka would represent a real coup for the six-time European champions following his incredibly impressive season on Arsenal's right wing. Meanwhile, West Ham forward Bowen has just earned his first call-up to the senior England squad following the most productive campaign of his Premier League career to date.

Enrique also added:

"We need a starting number eight. Thiago Alcantara is brilliant but he has injuries every season. Keita has the same injury problems.

"Henderson is getting older so we need a number eight for sure. I don’t know too much about the Monaco midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, but you look at Luis Diaz and the recruitment usually gets it right."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 It looks like a fake picture but I can assure you is not is a real one. You can buy haaland for your team with oil money but you can't buy history and this incredible fans. Up the reds It looks like a fake picture but I can assure you is not is a real one. You can buy haaland for your team with oil money but you can't buy history and this incredible fans. Up the reds ♥️🔴 https://t.co/IPnjNJSyhb

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far