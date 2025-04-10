“He’s not even in the top five” - When Antonio Cassano named 5 players better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano once insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the best player in the history of football. The comments were made after Portuguese superstar's agent, Jorge Mendes, claimed that his client is the greatest of all time.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. CR7 has registered 88 goals and 19 assists from 98 games for the Riyadh-based club, but his contract expires at the end of this season.
Speaking on Bobo TV in 2021, as cited by GIVEMESPORT, Cassano insisted that Ronaldo doesn't even make it into his top five players of all time.
"Enough theatre (from Jorge Mendes). Is Cristiano Ronaldo the best in the history of football? He is not even in the top five," said Cassano.
Cassano went on to name Lionel Messi, CR7's eternal rival, as the first of the five footballers better than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Ronaldo-Messi debate has divided the world into two for almost two decades, and Cassano made his allegiance clear with his choice.
The Italian chose Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, and Ronaldo Nazario as the other players better than the Portuguese. Interestingly, apart from Cruyff, all others have won the coveted FIFA World Cup in their career. The Dutch genius, however, is a legendary name in football and is credited with developing the concept of total football.
Has Cristiano Ronaldo labeled himself as the best player in history?
While the world remains divided on who is the GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo has already announced himself as the best in history. CR7 has scored 931 goals and set up 257 more from 1272 games for club and country in his career so far.
Speaking earlier this year to Spanish television channel La Sexta, the Portuguese insisted that there's no player better than him.
“I’m the best player in football history. I haven’t seen anyone better than me in football history, and I’m saying truth from my heart,” said Ronaldo.
He continued:
“I am the greatest scorer in history. Although I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 in history for goals scored with the left foot. These are numbers, I am the most complete player who has ever existed. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I am fast, I am strong, I jump... I have never seen anyone better than me.”
Cassano's recent comments, as such, won't sit well with Ronaldo.