"He’s a fantastic footballer" - Pundit believes Arsenal have a 'great chance' of winning the PL if they keep key player fit

Football pundit Clinton Morrison has claimed that Arsenal have a solid chance of winning the Premier League title this season if they can keep Bukayo Saka fit. Saka has been excellent for the Gunners this campaign, providing both creativity and goal threat to Mikel Arteta's side.

Saka has arguably been one of the best players in Europe this season, having contributed seven goals and 11 assists in 19 apparances across competitions. He has been one of the key reasons why Arsenal are on top of the table this season.

Clinton Morrison has claimed that this could be the Gunners' year if they have their luck with injuries. He insisted that Gabriel Jesus needs to stay fit as well while Kai Havertz needs to contribute more consistently.

However, he insisted that Saka's fitness will be the key deciding factor for the fate of Mikel Arteta's side. Morrison told Premier League Productions, as quoted by TBR Football:

“You need to keep Jesus fit, but I’ve told you, the starboy is the one, Saka, he’s the one, if you keep Saka fit you’ll have a great chance, he’s a fantastic footballer, Odegaard is coming back into the team and they need to get Havertz scoring goals."

Saka's rise has been quite extraordinary over the last few years. He is now 22 years of age and has already made 198 appearances for Arsenal and has been capped 32 times for England as well.

Jamie Carragher says only one Champions League team is currently better than Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that only UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City are better than Arsenal in the competition right now. The former defender heaped praise on Mikel Arteta's side following their 6-0 demolition of Lens on November 29.

Carragher insisted that the Gunners are strong contenders for the Champions League this season and are better than every team barring Manchester City. Carragher told CBS Sports (via Metro):

"I think they are contenders. They haven’t got that history that you can look back on in this competition of winning multiple-time European wins like Bayern Munich. I wouldn’t say Bayern Munich are a better team than Arsenal but there’s something about when you see Bayern Munich in Europe you feel like they could do it because they’ve been there before."

He added:

"I think the competition right now, there’s only Manchester City who are better than Arsenal in this competition."

The Gunners have won four of their five fixtures in the Champions League so far this season. They travel to PSV Eindhoven for their final group-stage match on December 12.