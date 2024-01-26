“He’s going to have longevity in football” - When Cristiano Ronaldo named 3 most ‘professional’ Manchester United teammates after Old Trafford return

Cristiano Ronaldo named Diogo Dalot, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez as the three most professional Manchester United stars during his second stint at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese icon broke the internet after his TV interview with Piers Morgan in November 2022. During the infamous chat, the 38-year-old striker said about the players he admired (via SPORTbible):

"In Manchester United, I can mention (Diogo) Dalot. He's young but very professional, and I don't doubt that he's going to have longevity in football because he's young, smart, intelligent and very professional."

Ronaldo and Dalot have shared the pitch 53 times for Portugal and Manchester United, managing two joint goal contributions. About the two other Red Devils stars, he added:

"Probably (Lisandro) Martinez, Casemiro is in his 30s, but I will say Dalot."

Defender Lisandro Martinez has played alongside Ronaldo 16 times. Meanwhile, the Al-Nassr striker and Casemiro have played together 121 times for Real Madrid and Manchester United, with seven joint goal contributions.

Following the interview, Ronaldo had his contract mutually terminated at Old Trafford and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December that year. In the 2022-23 season, he scored just one Premier League goal in 10 games.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has rediscovered his touch in front of goal. He has scored 38 competitive goals in 44 games for Al-Nassr.

Tom Huddlestone reveals player he was starstruck by after watching Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Tom Huddlestone revealed that David Beckham was the only player who left him starstruck after Beckham trined with Spurs in 2011.

He seemingly snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United for a second spell in 2021. Huddlestone completed a transfer from Hull City to Old Trafford in 2022 to play as an over-23 player for the academy side, telling talkSPORT:

"There was a time, and he almost looks like a wax figure in a good way, when Beckham came and trained at Tottenham."

"I think I had been in a couple of England squads with him before but you're still in the changing room thinking, 'He doesn't look real!' You only see him on the telly generally but yeah, Becks is probably the only one."

Unfortunately for Huddlestone, he never got the opportunity to appear beside Beckham in a competitive fixture for England. The Inter Miami co-owner made 724 senior career appearances, bagging 127 goals and 225 assists.