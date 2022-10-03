“He’s not got the goals we were expecting him to score” – Manchester United legend delivers surprise verdict on Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

Former Manchester United player Lee Sharpe has boldly claimed Gabriel Jesus has not scored enough goals for Arsenal this season. The pundit praised the Brazilian for his work rate off the ball but wants to see him find the back of the net more often.

Jesus has made a brilliant start to his Arsenal career and is one of the key reasons they are on top of the Premier League table. He has managed to get five goals and three assists in the first eight league matches.

However, Sharpe believes more was expected from the Brazilian as the Gunners have set high standards for themselves. He said:

"Arsenał have set themselves a standard now, which is really good. I think the question with Arsenał has always been 'do they die off towards the end of the season?' 'Have they got enough strength in depth?' We look at Partey. I think Partey was a rock against Tottenham. If he gets injured, have they got someone to replace him and do the role that he's playing?"

Speaking about the former Manchester City forward, Sharpe added:

"Jesus, I know he's not got the goals we were are expecting him to score and we are expecting him to get more, but I think his workrate off the ball, and the standards he sets, if he can stay fit, then that's another one."

He also wondered if Arsenal would maintain the standard until the end of the season. Sharpe continued:

"I just wonder if Arsenał have got this fade off towards the end of the season and whether they have got enough strength in depth with the squad, whether they can keep going with the number of games, with the World Cup as well, because it's going to pile up."

Arsenal make brilliant start to the season and will be hoping to continue their good form

Arsenal have made a wonderful start to the Premier League season and won seven of their eight matches so far. They are on top of the league right now by a point, with Manchester City sitting in second place with 20 points.

The Gunners have also played once in the Europa League, where thet managed to beat FC Zurich 2-1 away from home.

