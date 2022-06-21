“He’s got to be in there” – Phil Thompson insists Manchester United defender should definitely be part of England’s starting XI at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former England player Phil Thompson claimed that Manchester United's Luke Shaw has to be a part of England’s starting XI at the World Cup while writing for Paddy Power.

The Three Lions are one of the biggest contenders for the upcoming World Cup and have extreme competition for places in virtually every spot. This is especially true for the defence, apart from the centre-back positions which are expected to be occupied by John Stones and Harry Maguire.

As far as fullbacks are concerned, Southgate has a plethora of options but is expected to start with Trent-Alexander Arnold on the right. This is despite the presence of Reece James, who has been a phenomenon for Chelsea the past season as well as the experienced Kieran Trippier. At left-back, Phil Thompson believes that Manchester United’s Luke Shaw should be selected simply because he is an attacking player.

Thompson claimed that if fully fit, it should be Shaw who starts at left-back for England:

John Stones and Harry Maguire would be my go-to centre back partnership with Luke Shaw at left back. I think if he’s fully fit, he’s got to be in there. He’s an offensive player.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw backed to start for England despite doubts over club future

Like most Manchester United players, Luke Shaw had a season to forget for the club in 2021-22. The England international had multiple fitness issues yet again and could only muster 27 appearances across all competitions. The left-back produced five assists and was far from his best all season.

This is bound to have an impact on his club future with Alex Telles competing for his sport in the first team. Telles also did not have the best of times the past season either but might be more suitable to Erik ten Hag’s philosophy.

The Brazilian arrived with a huge reputation from Porto and will be itching to get his career back on track at United. Still, Shaw is the better player defensively and looked short on confidence for much of the season.

The World Cup will be a good opportunity for the player to regain confidence and hopefully return to his club next season high on confidence. Erik ten Hag will obviously prefer ball-playing offensive full-backs over those not comfortable in possession.

That should spell trouble for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, while Shaw might also find Telles a more able adversary than he did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Considering the obvious quality of the two players, Manchester United fans will be happy with their options on the the left side of their defence.

