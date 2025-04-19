Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah once named Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as one player he'd like to play with alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Egyptian hailed the Belgian as a great player despite the rivalry they share in the Premier League.

It isn't strange to see elite footballers admiring one another and expressing their desires to play on the same team. That is exactly what Mohamed Salah did during an interview back in 2023.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool forward was asked to name three players he'd love to play alongside. While the obvious names of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo quickly got the mentions, Kevin De Bruyne also got a spot for himself, thanks to his incredible vision making an impression on the winger.

"Messi or Ronaldo, but if I pick one in the Premier League then I'd choose Kevin," the Egyptian said. "He has vision, I'm sure he can find me anywhere with the ball so I would say Messi, Ronaldo and then Kevin.

"He's a great player, the whole team (City) is great. But I just try to play my game and not focus on anyone else," he added.

Seeing Kevin De Bruyne get such a high praise is indeed a great delight. The Belgian has been the difference-maker in Manchester City's golden era, contributing 107 goals and 177 assists in 405 appearances and claiming 17 honors.

Alongside Mohamed Salah, he's dominated English football for the last couple of years and carved a legacy to be remembered for long. The Egyptian, for his part, has bagged 243 goals and 113 assists for Liverpool in 395 games, claiming eight honors in the process.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo need no introduction. The duo have got the football world on strings for the last two decades and are rightly rated among the greatest to ever play the game.

What does the future hold for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have almost reached the end of their amazing football careers. Hence, there isn't much to expect from them at this stage. In fact, they are highly likely to call time on their careers in the near future to a very loud ovation.

Before then, however, the two superstars will be looking to make what will be their final appearance in the World Cup next year. After helping their respective nations qualify for the tournament, the Portuguese will be hoping to finally claim the iconic trophy while the Argentine will be fighting for a second following his triumph in the last edition.

That said, both players are in good shape at the moment as they try to help their clubs to win silverware this season. Messi has bagged eight goals and three assists for Inter Miami in 10 appearances while Ronaldo has a record of 32 goals and four assists in 36 appearances for Al Nassr across all fronts.

