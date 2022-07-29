"He's a massive asset" - Louis Saha backs Manchester United star to do well this season 

Former France international Louis Saha has hailed Anthony Martial as a “massive asset”, backing his countryman to have a fruitful season at Manchester United.

Martial, 26, has been with the Red Devils since joining from AS Monaco in 2015, scoring 79 goals in 269 appearances. Last season, he was deemed surplus by then-manager Ralf Rangnick and was loaned out to La Liga club Sevilla in the winter transfer window.

New manager Erik ten Hag has brought him back and used him in all pre-season fixtures as the team’s designated center-forward. Martial has rewarded his coach’s faith by scoring thrice in four pre-season appearances so far.

Saha has been left impressed by Martial’s pre-season form and has backed him to become a key member of Ten Hag’s Manchester United squad. When asked whether or not Martial could be successful in the 2022-23 season, the ex-United forward told Bet365:

“I really hope so. There's no guarantee, talent is one thing, but you need to work really hard, you need to have luck with the company around you, he's got everything there, the manager has shown he likes his style, and he can fit in really well.”

Saha thought Martial needed to work a little on his body language to avoid unnecessary criticism. He added:

“There's going to be many games this season, he's a massive asset: technically strong, he just needs to look at his body language on the pitch sometimes, because that's an area he gets criticized for.”

He added:

“Many players have had a similar trajectory to him in that previously written off players can reach new heights under a new manager that nobody would expect. Let's hope this is the case for Martial and also Rashford as when they're at their best, they can destroy any defense.”

Anthony Martial has the quality to be Manchester United’s primary striker if Cristiano Ronaldo departs

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in 38 games last season, is back training with the Red Devils, but his future at the club remains in the air. It is believed that he is still pushing to leave the club, possibly to join a club that will take part in the Champions League in the 2022-23 campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave.His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFCHis agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. https://t.co/6CjzS8WSdA

If the right offer arrives and the Portuguese departs, Martial could emerge as Manchester United’s go-to option up top. The France international has already shown that he can hold his own in Ten Hag’s system.

He has proven himself to be a hard-working team player over the course of the summer, and his finishing has also improved considerably. With guidance and patience, Martial can gradually emerge as a regular goal contributor for Manchester United, possibly helping them become even stronger in the post-Ronaldo era.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far