"He's mentally very strong" - David de Gea sends Cristiano Ronaldo message to Manchester United youngsters 

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has asked the younger players at the club to follow the path of his fellow teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. De Gea believes Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication to the game and fitness make him one of the greatest players in history.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗣 David de Gea: “The way he [Ronaldo] works speaks for himself. The way he treats himself, his body. He is focused in every training session and every game. This is why he is one of the best in history. He’s mentally very strong and that’s an example for everyone.” [MU] 🗣 David de Gea: “The way he [Ronaldo] works speaks for himself. The way he treats himself, his body. He is focused in every training session and every game. This is why he is one of the best in history. He’s mentally very strong and that’s an example for everyone.” [MU]

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar is known for his work ethic, strong mentality, and superior attitude. The Spanish goalkeeper wants the younger players to absorb everything the five-time Ballon d'Or does to achieve greatness in their future.

Manchester United's youth team looks promising as they won the FA Youth Cup this year, defeating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the finals. Former interim manager Ralf Rangnick handed a few players senior side debuts based on their development in the academy.

Players at Old Trafford have witnessed the continuous efforts put up by Cristiano ahead of every game he plays and have been asked to replicate the same. Young players like Alejandro Garnacho and Hannibal Mejbri have been vocal about their admiration for Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the club's highest scorer in the recently concluded season despite a disappointing showing by the team across different tournaments. Ronaldo scored 24 goals for the club, 18 in the Premier League and six in the Champions League, in his first season since his return to Old Trafford.

De Gea has been a first-hand witness to the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo as he faced him many times before playing alongside him at Manchester United. In an in-house interview with the club, De Gea spoke at length about Cristiano Ronaldo. He said via the Manchester Evening News:

“He’s great. The way he works speaks for himself. The way he treats himself, his body. He is focused in every training session and every game. This is why he is one of the best in history. He’s mentally very strong and that’s an example for everyone."

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville wants the club to sign another striker despite Cristiano Ronaldo in the team

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville has told Erik ten Hag to sign another centre-forward despite Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly deciding to stay for another season. The Portuguese international has been their go-to man for goals in the recently concluded season as other strikers either remained injured or were out of form.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Gary Neville:



"I know Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay and he’s an absolutely brilliant performer, but United need a centre-forward. Centre-forward is a must." Gary Neville:"I know Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay and he’s an absolutely brilliant performer, but United need a centre-forward. Centre-forward is a must." https://t.co/ANPMLJatRO

Neville has told his former club to sign another striker on priority as Ronaldo's partner ahead of the new season. The Premier League club were looking to sign Benfica star Darwin Nunez, who has now agreed to a deal with Liverpool, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far