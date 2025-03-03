"He's a once-in-a-lifetime player" - When Manchester United legend commented on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate 

Back in 2019, Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs shared his view on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate about the greatest of all time. Players, pundits, and fans have weighed in on the long-standing debate, with the duo playing at the top of their game for two decades.

Giggs played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, featuring in 204 matches together between 2003 and 2009. Notably, in their last game together, they lost the Champions League final to Messi's Barcelona - a 2-0 defeat for the Red Devils.

Indeed, Giggs faced Messi in two Champions League finals, losing both, as Barcelona dominated European football. The United legend was clearly impacted by the legendary Argentine playmaker, as he placed Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, telling DAZN (via The Sun):

"Obviously, I lean towards Ronaldo a little bit because I played with him and saw him develop as a player. But Messi is a genius, he's a once-in-a-lifetime player. It's as simple as that."

Ronaldo may not pleased about Giggs picking Messi over him but the United legend admitted during an MUTV group chat in 2020 (via The Sun):

"The best player I played with is Cristiano Ronaldo. Obviously, he was only there for a short space of time and he was brilliant for United and then went on to do even better elsewhere. Or not even better just as well as United."

Both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have left Europe behind - the Portugal legend plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while the Argentina icon plies his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS.

When Cristiano Ronaldo called for an end to Lionel Messi rivalry

Back in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his rivalry with Lionel Messi had ended. That year, the duo left Europe, with Ronaldo making the move in January while Messi left in the summer.

Speaking to the press, Ronaldo explained (via ESPN):

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing.

"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years..."

Lionel Messi notably won an unprecedented eight Ballon d'Or awards while Ronaldo won five. However, the Portuguese is the first striker to score 900 career goals while the Argentine playmaker is close behind, having crossed 850 goals.

