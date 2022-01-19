"He's one of the best players in training" - Ralf Rangnick backs struggling Manchester United star to become a 'top player'

Jadon Sancho's high-profile move to Manchester United hasn't lived up to its billing.

Joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a staggering £73 million, the English international has struggled to establish himself in the starting XI.

He's made 23 appearances in all competitions, most of them off the bench, while scoring only twice. He's not assisted a single goal yet for the Red Devils.

Injuries haven't made life any easier for him, as Sancho has been widely labeled as an expensive flop.

However, United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick doesn't think so.

He believes the player is struggling with the expectations that come with playing for a top side like Manchester United but has shown promise in training.

Speaking to the press ahead of their league clash with Brentford, he said:

“It's a different league, a different competition, a more physical league. Now he's 21, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think it's also got to do with a lot of the things up here, in his head."

Sancho's best for Manchester United is yet to come, says Rangnick

Sancho became one of the most sought-after players at Dortmund for his playmaking brilliance, coupled with a blistering goalscoring form.

In three-and-a-half years at the club, he made 104 appearances, scoring 38 goals and assisting another 45.

We've yet to see him reach those levels with the Red Devils, but Rangnick feels that the player will eventually come good for United.

"In training, whenever I see him train, he's showing up and one of the best players in the training sessions. Now it's about the transfer to when he's playing, showing the same kind of level and performance on the pitch. It's a difference if you come as an 18 year-old, unknown talented English boy, to Borussia Dortmund."

Rangnick added:

“From then on you can only improve, you can only make a success out of that. The level of expectation was a lot lower compared to a situation where you come at the age of 21 to a club like Manchester United, for a high transfer fee, with a high level of expectation."

The German also added that Sancho has all the support he needs at the club but ultimately it's down to him to prove his worth.

“We can give guidelines, we can give him a helping hand and show him we are trying to accompany him on this way and give him all the necessary assistance he needs, but in the end it's up to him to take the next steps."

Rangnick concluded by saying:

“For me, it's not at all a question of his position. His position is as a left or right winger, this is his best possible position. But again, it's not only about training at the highest possible level. It's about confirming the performances you show in training out on the pitch."

Manchester United play against Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

