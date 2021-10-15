"He's one of the best strikers in the world" - Wayne Rooney claims Harry Kane could get closest to Alan Shearer's Premier League goal-scoring record

Harry Kane has had a slow start to the season, finding goals hard to come by in recent games. Despite that, former England forward Wayne Rooney believes Kane remains one of the best finishers on the planet, tipping him to bounce back as soon as possible.

"It's the first game in a while that he hasn't scored for England and for Tottenham he's still scored a few goals this season although not in the Premier League," Rooney was quoted as saying.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "I personally think it's a bit of an overreaction." Wayne Rooney says he doesn't think there is any real issues with Harry Kane and he's just going through a little 'sticky period'. 🗣️ "I personally think it's a bit of an overreaction." Wayne Rooney says he doesn't think there is any real issues with Harry Kane and he's just going through a little 'sticky period'. https://t.co/mZqNaXOQ32

"He's one of the best strikers in the world and when you don't score people have their opinions, which they are entitled to of course, but Harry is a good enough player and a big enough person to come through this period."

"It's a little bit of a sticky period for him, which he probably hasn't had to deal with [previously]. All strikers deal with it and Tottenham aren't in the best vein of form themselves so that's down to the team."

Harry Kane is currently going through a rough patch in the Premier League. He has failed to find the back of the net in six appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in the English top flight. The only contribution he's had for Spurs so far during the term is the sole goal he scored against Wolves in the EFL Cup recently.

Goal @goal Most goals in the Premier League in 20-21: Harry Kane (23)Most assists in the Premier League in 20-21: Harry Kane (14)Robbed of Player of the Season? 🤔 Most goals in the Premier League in 20-21: Harry Kane (23)Most assists in the Premier League in 20-21: Harry Kane (14)Robbed of Player of the Season? 🤔 https://t.co/bdWxpLQZGL

Regardless, the Englishman still ranks among the top finishers in the division at the moment. He won the Golden Shoe last season with his return of 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 appearances.

Harry Kane is yet to score in the Premier League this season

How Harry Kane compares with all-time highest Premier League goalscorers

Harry Kane's prolific return in front of goal over the years has earned him a spot on the list of the Premier League's all-time goalscorers. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is the seventh highest goalscorer in the history of the division, with 166 goals to his name in 251 appearances.

That means he is 94 goals behind the record holder, Alan Shearer. Shearer bagged 260 goals in 441 appearances for Blackburn and Newcastle between 1992 and 2006.

Harry Kane's nearest rival on the list is Thierry Henry, who ranks sixth with 175 Premier League goals for Arsenal in 258 games. Frank Lampard, Sergio Aguero, Andy Cole and Wayne Rooney occupy the fifth, fourth, third and second positions respectively.

