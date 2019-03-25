'He's probably the best person for this club': Jose Mourinho opens up about Zidane's Real Madrid return

Manchester United Press Conference

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given his thoughts on Zinedine Zidane's recent re-appointment as Los Blancos boss, stating that the Frenchman is the perfect man for the job.

In case you didn't know...

Zidane made a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month, after resigning from the same position only last summer.

The three-time Champions League-winning manager was replaced by Julen Lopetegui, who had a torrid time managing the side especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Spain coach was eventually sacked and replaced by Santiago Solari. Under Solari, Real Madrid suffered some of their worst defeats including their Champions League and Copa del Rey exits.

After Solari was sacked, Mourinho, who was fired from his managerial position at Manchester United, was heavily tipped to be Real Madrid's next boss.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Canal Plus about Zidane's return, the former United boss said (via Mirror):

"I do not think we can talk about a career for him yet. But in a very short time, he did what no one had done before, that is winning three consecutive Champions Leagues."

"Now he is starting a new step in his career. He has to build a team, he has to make choices, buy players, sell them. He has to train them, give them his philosophy of play."

"I think he's probably the best person for this club."

Mourinho also expressed his desire to come back to managing and win both league and European titles.

"Day after day, I miss training. I'm not going to hide it. There's something going on in my head, winning a fifth league and a new Champions League with a third club."

What's next?

Real Madrid, who sit at third place in La Liga, are scheduled to face Huesca after the international break.

