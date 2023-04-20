"He's been in sensational form" – Danny Murphy tips 'under the radar' Arsenal star to be named Premier League Player of the Year

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested that Arsenal star Martin Odegaard should be named the Premier League Player of the Year this season.

Odegaard, 24, has been in imperious form for the Gunners since being named the club's captain ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has been instrumental in Mikel Arteta's side launching a shock domestic title charge against reigning champions Manchester City. The Norwegian has registered 11 goals and eight assists in 30 Premier League starts so far.

During a conversation with Vibe with Five, Murphy was asked to name his choice for the Premier League Player of the Year. He responded:

"I'm actually going to throw one out there... the biggest impact on any team is Odegaard. I think what he has done, he knits them together. There's so many games where I've seen Arsenal not quite at it, and he's the one.

"He's the one who takes the ball in dangerous areas and tries those passes: 'I'm going to make that pass'."

Showering praise on Odegaard and his playmaking ability, Murphy continued:

"Some of his passing, his disguised passing splitting the defence, he's the one who takes responsibility. [Bukayo] Saka could come into that conversation. I get it.

"But he plays wider. In the middle of the park, that's where you have to have the most balls to keep getting on the ball. He has been in sensational form this season."

Murphy also highlighted a few other Arsenal players' performances this campaign, concluding:

"And so many times I watch him and I think woah, what an another performance. Now it's become expected. Saka's getting all the headlines. [Gabriel] Martinelli did it early on.

"When they talk about their midfield... [Thomas] Partey's been great, [Granit] Xhaka's done well too. I think he goes under the radar quite a bit."

Arsenal, who are on 74 points from 31 Premier League games, are next set to host Southampton on Friday (April 21).

Apart from Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, who all are in contention for POTY?

While Martin Odegaard has emerged as a favorite for the Premier League Player of the Year this season, he is expected to face fierce competition from quite a few stars. Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne, and Marcus Rashford are some of the likely nominees for their performances in the ongoing campaign.

Haaland is in his debut Premier League season. He has helped Manchester City trail the Gunners by just four points with his 32 goals and five assists in 28 games so far. De Bruyne, on the other hand, has netted five goals and laid out 17 assists in 28 league matches so far.

Saka, who has been a star performer for Arsenal on the right flank, has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 31 games so far. Meanwhile, Rashford has been the third-placed Manchester United's savior more often than not this term. He has registered 15 goals and four assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

