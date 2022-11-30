"He's simplified his life" - Gary Neville compares Manchester United attacker to David Beckham

Gary Neville has compared Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford to David Beckham.

Rashford has been dazzling at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for England. He found the back of the net after coming on as a substitute against Iran in his team's first game.

Rashford then scored a brace, including a spectacular free-kick, to secure England's advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. He is now the joint top scorer of the tournament along with Kylian Mbappe, Enner Valencia and Cody Gakpo.

He has also had great influence off the field in the recent past. His fight against hunger in England has earned plaudits from across the globe.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has now compared the 25-year-old to superstar David Beckham for his impact on and off the field. Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said (via GOAL):

"There was that period in his life during lockdown where he achieved so much off the pitch, It's hard. I played with [David] Beckham who had that off-the-field focus at times, whether it be in the earlier parts of his career when he started going out with Victoria [Beckham] and he had to cope with that off the pitch scrutiny all the time. Marcus had that for a couple of years whereby it brought pressure."

Speaking about Marcus Rashford's exceptional form, Neville said:

"Marcus Rashford has got back to what he does, he's simplified his life, he's still achieving great things off the pitch but in a more measured manner. There were people saying that Marcus Rashford needed to be sold by Manchester United. Manchester United could never sell Marcus Rashford. He's a massive talent. It's great to see him in an England shirt, and I think he's pushed himself into a position where he will start on Sunday."

England manager Gareth Southgate lauds Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford for his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wales v England: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate has been impressed by Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also said that the player is a completely different version of himself than he was during the UEFA Euro 2020.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"We have a different version completely to the player we had in the Euros last summer. He's managed to produce those moments tonight, and he could have had a hat-trick really. It's great for him, and because it's great for him it's great for us."

