'He's still got plenty to prove at Arsenal'- Alan Smith claims Arteta is 'not at all convinced' by young forward

Former Manchester United midfielder Alan Smith believes Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has 'still got plenty to prove' at the Emirates Stadium. The 22-year-old is likely to receive regular first-team football during the second half of the season thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure.

Aubameyang left the club by mutual consent during the recently concluded January transfer window and joined Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Gabon striker had been frozen out of the squad by Mikel Arteta since their 2-1 defeat to Everton last year due to 'disciplinary issues'. He was also stripped of the captain's armband.

The 32-year-old's departure has left Arsenal desperately short of options in attack. The club are therefore likely to be heavily reliant on the goal-scoring abilities of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah during the second half of the season.

Alan Smith believes Arteta is 'not at all convinced' by Nketiah and has suggested the striker needs to do more if he is to lead the line for the Gunners.

'He's done really well in the Carabao Cup and has scored goals, but that's mainly come against clubs in the lower divisions. When he has had the chance from the start in the Premier League, he's not really convinced that he is somebody that can lead the line," Smith told Sky Sports.

Smith added:

'He's still a penalty area poacher and you need a little bit more than that as the striker in Arteta's system, especially when you are playing through the middle on your own. So he's still got plenty to prove at Arsenal but as to whether he can do that in the next few months, who knows. He may be able to do it."

Eddie Nketiah has scored five goals in five Carabao Cup games this season for Arsenal. The 22-year-old is, however, yet to score a goal in the Premier League. The youngster has played just 51-minutes during his four league appearances for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal's lack of attacking options could hurt their chances of finishing in the top-four this season

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have managed to score just three Premier League goals between them this season. The duo's respective contracts with the club are also set to expire at the end of the season. To make matters worse, they have thus far rejected the chance to extend their deals with the club.

Arsenal have failed to score a goal this year and have lost three and drawn one of their last four games in all competitions. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona is therefore likely to impact the club negatively due to their lack of quality and strength in depth in attack.

Mikel Arteta'a side currently sit in sixth-place in the Premier League table, two points behind Manchester United with a game in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side. The north London club are therefore part of a dog-fight for a place in the league's top-four come the end of the season.

