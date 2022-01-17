"He's a throwback to the Rivaldos and Ronaldinhos of yesteryear" – Garth Crooks lavishes praise on Liverpool-linked player

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Liverpool-linked Leeds United star Raphinha after is display against West Ham United.

Raphinha starred in Leeds United’s 3-2 win over West Ham United on Sunday as he managed a sublime assist for Jack Harrison’s hat-trick goal late in the game.

The Brazilian was at his best as he made some driving runs on the right flank and took on defenders to create openings.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool as the Reds look to add more firepower to their attack.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool transfer round-up: Reds could swoop for Barcelona duo but handed Raphinha blow Liverpool transfer round-up: Reds could swoop for Barcelona duo but handed Raphinha blowmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/di6dd1pw7a

Crooks lavished Raphinha with praise and said the attacker reminded him of the likes of Rivaldo and Ronaldinho.

"There aren't many footballers I enjoy watching as much as I do Raphinha. He's a throwback to the Rivaldos and Ronaldinhos of yesteryear. The Brazilian's game is so elegant and delightful to watch," Crooks wrote in his team of the week column for BBC Sport.

"Like so many Brazilian players, he treats the ball with the utmost respect, almost as if it were a friend. Without Raphinha, Leeds would not have won at West Ham. Jack Harrison will get all the headlines but there is only one star in Leeds United’s show and it’s Raphinha."

Raphinha could add more potency to Liverpool's attack

Raphinha had a brilliant debut season for Leeds United after joining them in 2020. He has impressed so far this season, which has seen his stock rise further.

The Brazilian could be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Reds hit a roadblock in extending his contract.

Regardless of what happens to Salah, Liverpool should look to sign Raphinha in the summer, if not in January. Salah’s form will take some matching, but Raphinha has all the ability to become a hit under Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old’s off the ball work has been impressive and he has shown his quality on the ball with eight goals and two assists in the Premier League this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Leeds United are likely to receive a few offers for Raphinha over the summer. They will look to make a big profit on his sale having signed him for a paltry £17 million in 2020.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar